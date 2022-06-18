ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

14 people become American citizens during World Refugee celebration

By Steve Dent
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — 14 People from eight different countries earned their American citizenship and were celebrated during World Refugee Day in downtown Boise. Those countries included Iraq, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, Bhutan, Liberia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. We talked with a family from Afghanistan...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 8

Daniel Nixon Sr.
3d ago

So were they the illegals became lawful citizens are where they the ones that came weekly and I'm legally into this country prid and why is it the ones coming lawfully get very little assistance and yet the illegals get up to $6000 a month? That's more than most of the citizens are already in this country. And we paid for this s***?

Reply
3
 

