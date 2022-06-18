ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

LOCAL GOLF: Women pairs tame Hillcrest Country Club links during competition this week

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago

The ladies have stepped up this week into the spotlight at Hillcrest Country Club golf competition.

At Tuesday’s Horserace competition, Janelle Leonard and Mary Beth Buchanan won the Scissortail Flight, followed by TeAngela Tate and Charter Lawson.

Janice Blumert and Carla Lyle ruled the Cardinal Flight, while Christian Tate and Hannah Sparks powered into second.

Wednesday featured Ladies Guest Day action.

TeAngela Tate and Christy Lawson latched on to first place (66.05) in the Scissortail Flight.

Pam Bonifield and Kathy Davis earned the runner-up honor (68.4).

In the Cardinal Flight, Brooks Stapleton and Terri Davis nailed down the top spot (70.9), followed by Janice Blumert and Carla Lyle came in next (71.7).

Christina Tate and Hannah Sparks pulled away in the Oriole Flight (64.0), with Susan Comito and Candy Brasel earned second (74.45).

