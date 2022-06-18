ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Laser Orange Brightens This Nike Air Huarache

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been roughly a decade since the Air Huarache absolutely took the casual footwear scene by storm. Once a rare item on store shelves, sought only by fanatics of of 80s/90s Nike footwear, the Huarache has since become a metropolitan...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Eco-Friendly Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In A Clean “Off White/Red” Duo

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape is a newer proposition within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly garnered attention from casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the 32-year-old performance-running design’s modern update appeared in a mix of off-white tones complimented by vibrant red detailing. The partly-recycled, trail-inspired upper and sole unit deviate from the classic Air Max‘s original design, though signature components are still intact. Profile swooshes, branding on the non-standard pull tab at the tongue and visible Air units underfoot all indulge in ruby-colored flair, helping create a one-two punch of boldness perfect for any environment. Cushioning solutions are modified to include Nike Crater foam and Nike Grind traction, two propositions rooted in the company’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Low “Certified Fresh” Covered In Coffee Brown Leathers

Teased in parta over the last half year, Nike’s “Certified Fresh” collection has outfitted several iconic sneaker designs in eye-catching and refined outfits. Recently, the Nike Blazer Low appeared in an ensemble rooted in the aforementioned capsule. Rich brown takes over the entirety of the pair’s upper, with canvas reinforcement at the tip of the toe and lateral forefoot deviating in pitch-black; laces and exposed foam tongues also opt for a coffee-reminiscent hue. Profile swooshes and sole units opt for off-white contrast that brings some simplicity to the low-top silhouette. “Certified Fresh” branding lands on the tongue label’s underside and sock-liner.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Kukini Appears With A Pixelated Makeover

While far from being the most-coveted sneaker silhouette from the early 2000s, the Nike Air Kukini continues to blend old and new as the year progresses. Recently, the performance-informed model appeared in a playful, “Pixel” theme reminiscent of past gaming-inspired releases from the Swoosh. Web-reminiscent covers spanning the entirety of the upper deliver a semi-translucent finish, while the breathable, water-wicking mesh base indulges in a medley of LED light-like hues and patterns. “NIKE” text at the toe box and sock-liners indulge in a pixelated aesthetic that further plays into the Kukini‘s theme, with sole units underfoot opting for a simple color combination that allows for the upper to revel in the spotlight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Laser Orange Brightens#Nike Air Huarache#The Air Huarache#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

The New Balance TWO WXY V2 Decorated In Marigold And Bleach Blue

In today’s day and age, the game of basketball is basically position-less. Seven footers reign down trey balls from 30 plus feet while 6’5 guards take you down to the block for some midrange work. When it came time for New Balance to cook up their latest piece of basketball technology, they mirrored the same sentiment with the New Balance TWO WXY V2.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Low “Light Crimson” Is Fit For A King

As LeBron James continues to “enjoy” the off-season, his Nike LeBron 19 Low is suiting up in a series of new styles. Recently, the Nike React and Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in an eye-catching “Light Crimson” makeover accompanied by hits of dull gold and “Black.” The boldest hue of the bunch takes over the majority of the mesh and leather upper, as well as the tried-and-proven sole unit underfoot. Together, each aforementioned component helps create a regal option for those looking to emulate King James in some way, be it on or off-the-court.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Supreme’s Nike Shox Ride 2 Bounces In Four Colorways On June 23rd

Among the most charming gimmicks in Nike’s arsenal of innovations is Shox, a quirky cushion that was heavily promoted at the turn of the century. Marked by four distinct pillars at the heel, Nike Shox was pitched as a stability-focused platform that provided balance and support in response to heel strikes during physical activity — much like the shocks in a car do.
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Orange”

There was a time when all-red-everything dominated sneakers. For this latest Air Force 1 release, the Swoosh is skewing its focus just a bit towards orange on the color wheel. Just a few short years ago, Nike released a Gore-Tex laden Air Force 1 with a similar all-orange look, but this latest 2022 issue relies on the traditional build opposed to one specifically made for inclement weather. Tumbled leather from toe to heel makes up the entire build, dipped completely in that slightly off-orange look. It’s a bit puzzling that Nike didn’t opt for the complete monochromatic look with the tongue as the white contrasts too easily against the vivid hue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Tan Suede Covers The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Fresh”

As Fall 2022 inches closer, more “Certified Fresh” options by Nike Sportswear continue to emerge. Previously seen in straightforward styles, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has recently appeared in yet another compelling ensemble rooted in the aforementioned capsule’s theme. Textile panels peek out at the toe box and mid-foot, with nearby overlays opting for a tan suede instead. Profile swooshes and upper heel panels opt for a white look, with oft-imitated sole units underfoot give the low-top Air Force 1 an “aged” look. Laces, labels on the tongue and sock-liners further update Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 design with non-standard makeups.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “White”

Although the Swoosh hasn’t unveiled all of its plan’s for the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, it’s difficult to imagine that another high-profile collaboration prepped for the celebration will deliver as experimental a look as Off-White‘s makeover of the sneaker’s mid-top trim. On...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Returns With A “Silver Toe” Outfit

Although the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is far from replacing Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1995 in popularity, the silhouette continues to join sneaker rotations everywhere. Recently, the modernized model appeared in a compelling “Black” and “Metallic Silver” color combination, complete with smokey, semi-translucent tread underfoot. Unlike the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Sneaker Clog Appears In Arctic Pink

Sneaker culture has taken an interesting detour over the last few years. Instead of focusing on innovative cushions and wearable tech, footwear brands are delivering the best slip-ons, sandals, slides, clogs, and mules to compete in the ever-growing lounge-wear competition. Kanye made slippers cool with the Yeezy Slides and the Yeezy Foam Runner, and Crocs entered “cool” thanks to Salehe Bembury. Now, Jordan Brand is catching some stares as it is set to release a sneaker clog that can be worn in two ways.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Continues To Outfit The Air Force 1 In Premium Materials

Over the course of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the classic silhouette in a wide range of different materials. And while its latest offering is nothing new in this regard — nor in colorway — it certainly deserves a seat at the table for its quality alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk Low GS “Pink Prism” Releases On June 22nd

Due to the popularity of the two-toned college-style color-blocking, very seldom does the Dunk appear in one monochromatic color. Nike’s breaking that notion with an upcoming kids release that should be hotly anticipated by the growing female Dunk assemblage. Aside from the monochromatic Pink Prism arrangement thhat covered nearly...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

INVINCIBLE And NEIGHBORHOOD Repaint Their adidas Campus In White

Back in December of 2021, INVINCIBLE pre-gamed their 15th Anniversary with both NEIGHBORHOOD and adidas, borrowing the two’s expertise for a special rendition of the Campus. And now that the celebration is officially underway, the Taiwanese retailer is running it back, this time dressing up the aforementioned collaboration in a white colorway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 Appears In Green For Friends And Family

J Balvin is ready to reveal his next act with Jordan Brand via an Air Jordan 2 with LED-lit Wings logos on the tongue. Recently, the Colombian mega-star has taken to his social media accounts to leave little bread-crumbs of the collaboration, revealing the light-up tongues through short teasers. Much like his initial Air Jordan 1 collaboration with the Jumpman back in 2020, the J Balvin Air Jordan 2 will be a hotly coveted item on a global level, matching his widespread fandom.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Noah Turns To Canvas For Its adidas Adria Collaboration

New York City’s Noah and adidas Originals have been collaborating for only two years, but that’ve quickly garnered a cult-like following in that span of time. For its Spring/Summer 2022 endeavors, the partnership has produced two pairs of the adidas Adria, a low-top silhouette that served as the first sneaker from the German sportswear brand produced in Taiwan. Since its debut in 1975, the model has undergone a dip in popularity, in particular within Asia (its once strongest market), but Noah’s collaboration is likely to energize the shoe. Brendon Babenzien’s team covered the Adria in summer-ready canvas, as well as classic “Golden Beige/Core White/Gold Metallic” and “Core White/Dark Blue” color combinations. “NOAH” branding lands on the top of both adidas Originals pairs’ tongues and lateral profile. Underfoot, sole units deliver a straightforward, herringbone-patterned tread solution reminiscent of other Originals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy