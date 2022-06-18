Laser Orange Brightens This Nike Air Huarache

While far from being the most-coveted sneaker silhouette from the early 2000s, the Nike Air Kukini continues to blend old and new as the year progresses. Recently, the performance-informed model appeared in a playful, “Pixel” theme reminiscent of past gaming-inspired releases from the Swoosh. Web-reminiscent covers spanning the entirety of the upper deliver a semi-translucent finish, while the breathable, water-wicking mesh base indulges in a medley of LED light-like hues and patterns. “NIKE” text at the toe box and sock-liners indulge in a pixelated aesthetic that further plays into the Kukini‘s theme, with sole units underfoot opting for a simple color combination that allows for the upper to revel in the spotlight.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 HOURS AGO