Seattle - We did it! Temperatures warming into the low 60s around the region Saturday. Seattle ending the day at 63, that's up six degrees over Friday's cool high of 57. Overnight temperatures will cool down into the low 50s and that's right about where we should be for this time of year. When we wake up expect a few showers over Puget Sound, mostly for our northern counties. Showers will wrap up pretty quick through mid-morning.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO