Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Sitting Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Verdugo isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Christopher Smith...



CBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease makes American League history with latest gem

Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease twirled a gem against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The White Sox wound up squandering the lead Cease helped give them, but they prevailed in 12 innings by the score of 7-6 (box score). For Cease, the outing continued a recent trend of stinginess when it comes to earned runs. That plus his propensity for strikeouts allowed him to join exceptionally rare company:
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Return not imminent

Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf...
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
CBS Sports

Yankees notch 50th win of season, become seventh-fastest club to reach milestone, matching '98 club's feat

The Yankees lost on Sunday, breaking a nine-game winning streak. Monday, they got right back in the W column, taking down the Rays, 4-2, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game was almost a history-maker on an individual performance basis. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole had a no-hitter going through seven innings. He was dominant throughout, striking out 12 in his 7 1/3 innings of work. He was charged with one run allowed, as the runner he left on base came around to score.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft told by umpires to remove wedding ring under glove

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft balked at the enforcement of an MLB rule after being told to remove his wedding ring from under his glove by umpires during Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. According to a report by Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Ashcraft was told to take the ring off his left hand during a foreign substance inspection in the first inning.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Francisco Morales: Drops to Double-A

Morales was demoted to Double-A Reading on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Morales made his big-league debut in mid-May after opening the season with a 0.55 ERA in 16.1 innings at the Double-A level. After making a pair of major-league appearances, he was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he stumbled to a 9.00 ERA and an awful 29.3 percent walk rate. He'll try to find the zone again back in Reading.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Burger will sit Tuesday against Toronto. Burger should find himself in the lineup on a regular basis until Yoan Moncada returns from a hamstring injury, but he won't play every day. Danny Mendick will be the third baseman Tuesday, while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Connects on eighth homer

Duvall went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Cubs. The long ball was the eighth of the season for Duvall, who has now left the yard for the fourth time in past six games. The 33-year-old's recent hot stretch should be enough for him to maintain an everyday role in the outfield while Marcell Ozuna typically handles designated-hitter duties.
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Heads to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Lodolo (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Lodolo hasn't pitched for the Reds since April 24 and wasn't on track to be activated from the 10-day IL in fewer than 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his timeline. Instead, the move is merely procedural, as it clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Donovan Solano (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Lodolo is set to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Louisville later this week, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the IL and slot back into Cincinnati's rotation at some point during the final few days of June.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: May have aggravated knee injury

Eflin was lifted two innings into his start Sunday against the Nationals after potentially aggravating the right knee injury he contended with during his previous outing, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. While the knee issue didn't prevent Eflin from returning to the mound Sunday on his normal four days' rest...
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sits in series finale

Arcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Arcia will head to the bench after starting each of the past four games at the keystone while going 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs. Phil Gosselin will get the nod at second base in his 2022 debut with Atlanta, but Arcia looks poised to handle a full-time role at the position while Ozzie Albies (foot) is likely sidelined for at least two months.
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: Perfect at the plate

Olson went 3-for-3 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs. Olson picked up a run on a Travis d'Arnaud homer in the first inning, then sent Austin Riley home on a double in the fifth. Olson had gone hitless in his last two games, but he was perfect at the plate Sunday. The first baseman has a June batting average of .217, but the 3-for-3 outing helped raise his season batting average to .251.
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: No sign of return from injured list

Polanco (back) is unlikely to return from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It could be longer than 10 days. I think it's just fair to leave it at that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Polanco has not started full baseball activities, so he could...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Dealing with setback

Dickerson is experiencing renewed soreness in his strained left calf, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, but the recurring soreness in his calf kept him out of the lineup over the weekend. Goold reports that the outfielder will try to resume his rehab Tuesday, but he'll likely need multiple appearances to prove his health and get his timing back at the plate. As such, it seems unlikely he'll be back during the upcoming four-game road series versus the Brewers.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Recalled by Cardinals

Nootbar was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Nootbar's arrival gives the Cardinals an additional outfielder with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Nootbar accomplished very little with his 57 plate appearances earlier in the season, striking out a third of the time while hitting .140/.228/.240.
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Recalled from Triple-A

Raley was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley is set to make his season debut with the Rays after being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll fill one of the roster spots that were left when Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) were placed on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder has produced a .299/.374/.575 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen based over 87 at-bats with Durham this season.
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Sitting with undisclosed injury

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 24-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest after suffering the injury on a swing during the seventh inning, though the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Alvarez will be sidelined for at least one game, and he'll have the benefit of additional rest Monday since the Astros have a scheduled off day. J.J. Matijevic will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday for Houston.
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Returns to majors

Abrams was recalled by the Padres on Monday. Abrams joined the Opening Day roster straight from Double-A this season but looked overmatched. He was demoted a little over a month into the season after struggling to a .182/.270/.273 line in 20 games. He's fared far better in his first taste of Triple-A action, hitting .314/.365/.507 in 30 games for Triple-A El Paso. Depending on the severity of Manny Machado's ankle sprain, Abrams could be in line to start regularly going forward, with Ha-Seong Kim sliding to cover third base, leaving Abrams as the primary option at shortstop.
