Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Sitting Saturday

The Reds transferred Lodolo (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Lodolo hasn't pitched for the Reds since April 24 and wasn't on track to be activated from the 10-day IL in fewer than 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his timeline. Instead, the move is merely procedural, as it clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Donovan Solano (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Lodolo is set to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Louisville later this week, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the IL and slot back into Cincinnati's rotation at some point during the final few days of June.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO