Chicago, IL

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slated for MRI

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Moncada (hamstring), who isn't starting Saturday against Houston, will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Why Paul DeJong could soon be called up by the St. Louis Cardinals

Why Paul DeJong could soon be called up by the St. Louis Cardinals as he continues to play well with Triple-A Memphis. This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals front office elected to go with Paul DeJong rather than pursue a generational class of free-agent shortstops. It turned out to be a massive mistake, as DeJong struggled and was eventually optioned to the minors in hopes of recapturing his swing and confidence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Done for the year

Ahmed underwent shoulder surgery June 15 and will miss the remainder of the season, Nick Piecoro of Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder issues since late in the 2021 season but put off surgery as long as possible. Non-invasive treatments provided ephemeral relief, so the shortstop eventually agreed to undergo surgery. Geraldo Perdomo will hold down shortstop for the rest of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall opts into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per report

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania, and the two sides are expected to come to a resolution on his future soon. Wall hasn't played since the 2020-21 season, as he and the Rockets came to an agreement that he would continue to sit out while the team worked on finding a trade partner to send him to a more competitive team.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

1 player Bulls must trade in 2022 NBA offseason

The Chicago Bulls ended their four-year playoff drought but were eliminated in the first round. Chicago has a solid roster, but some changes could help them make a deep run in the postseason. At the moment, everything rests on the decision of star guard Zach LaVine. LaVine is entering free agency and is drawing interest […] The post 1 player Bulls must trade in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Manaea: Yields two runs in no-decision

Manaea allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision. Manaea allowed a two-run inside-the-park home run to Jordan Luplow in the third inning, but that was the extent of Arizona's offense. It was a solid bounce-back for Manaea after he allowed five runs in his previous start. He's now logged quality starts in 10 of his 13 appearances, though he's yet to post more than three such outings in a row. For the season, he's at a 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 79 innings. The southpaw is projected for a rematch in Arizona next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Sitting with undisclosed injury

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 24-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest after suffering the injury on a swing during the seventh inning, though the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Alvarez will be sidelined for at least one game, and he'll have the benefit of additional rest Monday since the Astros have a scheduled off day. J.J. Matijevic will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Recovery moving slowly

Bummer (shoulder) has yet to begin a throwing program, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. General manager Rick Hahn expanded upon Bummer's injury Monday, noting that the issue was in the tendon connecting the shoulder and lat. Bummer continues to progress, but the team is playing his return cautiously to ensure the area is fully healed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out

Garcia (side) remains on the bench Monday against Toronto. Garcia will sit for the third straight game as he deals with left side discomfort. He was reportedly available off the bench Sunday, so he'll likely be available again if needed Monday. Josh Harrison starts at second base in his absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ

