Arizona State

Arizona House speaker, who resisted Trump pressure campaign, testifying at January 6 hearing Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hearing is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in 2020....

Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
Washington Examiner

'Wildly unique': Pompeo remembers Trump administration as he mulls 2024 bid

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recounted his experience working in former President Donald Trump's "wildly unique" administration and implored conservatives not to be "gaslit" by liberals during a conference address that could double as a stump speech should he launch a 2024 White House campaign.
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC

The GOP keeps slamming Biden over inflation, but it has no solutions to offer

Republicans want you to believe that inflation in the United States is not part of a global problem but is 100% President Joe Biden’s fault. Just check out their recent over-the-top rhetoric. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has blamed Biden for “creating raging inflation.” In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called inflation “#BidenFlation,” saying it was caused by Biden’s policies. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., even made a speech on the Senate floor last week focused on inflation, in which he detailed the rising prices of goods, gas, etc., all leading to the crescendo that it was Biden and the Democrats' fault.
