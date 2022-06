A Springfield alderman has announced that he will not seek re-election next year. Ward 4 Alderman John Fulgenzi has decided not to seek a third term. In addition to serving on the City Council since 2015, Fulgenzi was previously a Sangamon County Board member for ten years. During his time in office, Fulgenzi was an early supporter of a local smoking ban in public establishments, and spearheaded the merger of the Springfield and Sangamon County health departments. He also led the charge to create the Peoria Road/Route 66 TIF district.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO