Davenport, IA

BiCAN BioBlitz celebrates biodiversity June 24-25

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Get out in the great outdoors and enjoy biodiversity at the Bi-State Conservation Action Network’s (Bi-CAN) seventh annual BioBlitz at Sunderbruch Park in Davenport on June 24-25.

A BioBlitz challenges volunteers to survey as many species as possible within a specified area during a 24-hour period. They build community among people and connections with natural environments. Participants engage in an immersive evaluation of their local biodiversity and encourage appreciation of the natural world.

There will be plenty of free nature programs and hikes happening throughout the event, including bug houses, bug nets, and dip nets for kids to catch bugs set up at base camp. Sunderbruch Park is located at 4675 Telegraph Road in Davenport.

Friday Public Activities

6:30 p.m.     Invasive Plant Hike

7:30 p.m.     Birds of Prey

8:30 p.m.     Owl Prowl and Frog Night Hike

Saturday Public Activities

9:00 a.m.    Going Native

10 : 00 a.m.  Bird Hike

11:00 a.m.  Insect Scavenger Hunt

12:30 p.m.  Midwest Furbearers

1:00 p.m.    Ferns of Illinois and Iowa

