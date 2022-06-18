ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Replacement Benefits Available to FoodShare Members Affected by Recent Storms

By mrpbps
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working to assist FoodShare members who lost food due to recent severe weather from a power outage lasting four or more hours or because of other storm...

www.seehafernews.com

