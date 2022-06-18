Replacement Benefits Available to FoodShare Members Affected by Recent Storms

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is in an endemic area when it comes to ticks. Cases of Lyme Disease, transmitted by ticks, have also increased steadily across the state. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Associate Professor of Health Science, Dean Nardelli, said just about every year there are a significant number of reported cases. Several thousand that are actually reported and, according to Professor Nardelli, many more go unreported.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO