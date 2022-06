Grand Junction Regional Airport logged its busiest year of commercial traffic ever in 2021, with more than half a million passengers traveling in and out. However, while passenger numbers took off from 2020’s figures, the year wasn’t without its fair share of turbulence — largely in the form of losing Delta’s SkyWest connection between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City because of a pilot shortage that is only further worsening among U.S. carriers.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO