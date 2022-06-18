Francis E. Hill, 69

Nancy J. Vernon, age 86 of Marlette, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. She is survived by her four nephews and two nieces, several grand nephews and nieces, and many great-grand nephews and nieces. Services for Nancy will be held at 10;30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Heritage...
Deanna Boyne, age 79 of Marlette, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial services for Deanna Boyne will be held Sunday, June 26 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Marlette VFW Hall, 2942 Main Street.
Hillary Pawlowski, age 74 of Port Hope, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 8, at his home. He is survived by his wife Delphine, his six children and their partners, and 11 grandchildren. Services for Hillary Pawlowski will be held Friday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic...
Linda Marie Kenny, age 64 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, two children, their spouses, and five grandchildren. Services for Linda Kenny will be held Friday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Home in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 23, from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Gloria Ferry of Gaylord, formerly of Brown City, passed away December 30, 2021. Nelson Funeral Home handled earlier arrangements. Her headstone will be placed with her parents’ headstones in the Evergreen Cemetery located in Brown City on Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. Following the headstone placement, family and friends will transition to the Baer residence at 5830 Mowerson Road in Brown City for a celebration of life.
William “Bill” Thomas, age 87 of Yale, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He is survived by his six children and their spouses, several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. A celebration of life memorial service for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church...
Carole Speidel, age 80 of Sandusky, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She is survived by her son and daughter. Memorial services for Carole will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church (located at 92 Flynn Street, Sandusky, Michigan, 48471). Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:45 a.m.
Two dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions and negligence following an investigation by Sergeant James Hunt at a Port Hope residence last Friday, June 17. Sergeant Hunt was in the area for an unrelated complaint when he heard several dogs inside the Main Street residence. Upon asking neighbors and learning that the last time the dogs may have been cared for was three days before, he returned to the residence and found the door unlocked.
It only took a Lapeer County jury 2 hours to find Michael Burns of Davison, formerly of North Branch, guilty on four charges in connection to the car and motorcycle collision that killed a Marlette couple in August 2019. Burns, 45, is now convicted of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two less counts of the offense than the previous charge in the case, and two counts of reckless driving causing death.
Croswell-Lexington Schools are down another staff member following the June 17 resignation of Joe Vitale from his role as secretary for the school’s board of education, due to his planned move out of district. With the search already on for another superintendent with Dan Gilbertson heading to Brandon Schools...
