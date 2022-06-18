ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why Nirvana Refused To Tour With Metallica And Guns N' Roses

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nye3U_0gF6SSGZ00
Photo: FilmMagic, Inc

Kirk Hammett has opened up about why Nirvana turned down a chance to tour with Metallica and Guns N' Roses in 1992.

During a chat with NME , the Metallica guitarist recalled talking to Kurt Cobain about the opportunity, and why he firmly rejected the offer.

“I had to make the phone call to Kurt to talk to him about the possibility of joining our tour,” Hammett remembered, “and he just went on and on about how he just didn’t like what Guns N’ Roses stood for and I said to him: ‘Just go out there and represent Nirvana – just play the show and then that’s it.’"

“I pleaded with him, but he just wasn’t having it," he added. "So there you have it. It would have been great if Nirvana was part of that tour – but you know [the actual opening act] Faith No More were great as well.”

He also reminisced about inviting Cobain to a Metallica show. “He said to me: ‘Are you guys going to play ‘Whiplash’? That’s my favorite Metallica song!’" Hammett recalled. “When he came to the show, he was in the snakepit [an area onstage] with Courtney Love and every time he walked by, he tried to get my attention but my head was somewhere else.”

“He was great," Hammett said. "I became friends with him right when the first Nirvana album [1989’s Bleach ] came out before people were even calling it grunge, and it’s so sad when I think back to all the guy wanted to do was play guitar and write songs and sing and somehow that all got destroyed for him.”

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Kirk Hammett says Metallica “warned everyone” of the issues with streaming

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett says he believes the band warned people that streaming services “wouldn’t work” as a new form of business. “We warned everyone that this was gonna happen,” Hammett told Classic Rock in a new interview. “We warned everyone that the music industry was gonna lose 80 percent of its net worth, power and influence. When these monumental shifts come you just either fucking rattle the cage and get nothing done or you move forward.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mötley Crüe Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly, Replace Injured Tommy Lee Mid-Set At Reunion Tour Kickoff

Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts kicked off in Atlanta tonight, but Crüe drummer Tommy Lee had to be replaced midway through the set due to pain from breaking several ribs just days before. He was replaced by session drummer Tommy Clufetos. Also during the show, Crüe brought out Machine Gun Kelly to play the live debut of their 2019 collab “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” from the Crüe biopic The Dirt.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Kirk Hammett
Distractify

How Did Tommy Lee Break His Ribs? The Mötley Crüe Drummer Is out of Commission

Fans of Mötley Crüe were overjoyed when the group announced a reunion tour, but their excitement quickly turned to sadness. During a show on June 16, 2022, drummer Tommy Lee performed five songs before announcing he had four broken ribs and needed to leave. Some fans were shocked that he walked out mid-set, but others were concerned about how Tommy Lee broke his ribs in the first place.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Roses#Filmmagic#Nme
DoYouRemember?

Inside The Feud Between John Wayne and Frank Sinatra

John Wayne and Frank Sinatra were both iconic names in Hollywood who are sadly now gone. While they became friends later in life, they feuded for many years, namely because of their opposing political views. John was a republican while Frank was a democrat and they often did not see...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Dave Bautista minces no words in loving tribute to his 'loud and proud' lesbian mom for Pride Month

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy