Chaffee County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Plata, Montezuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: La Plata; Montezuma The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montezuma County in southwestern Colorado West central La Plata County in southwestern Colorado * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 149 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Cortez, or 32 miles northeast of Shiprock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mancos and Mesa Verde Natl Park. This includes U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 46 and 62. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pueblo West to 7 miles southeast of Pueblo Reservoir to 15 miles south of Salt Creek, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pueblo, Boone, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo West and Pueblo Depot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

