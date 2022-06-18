Zulieka Jarmon-Horsey joins Talbot County Public Schools as curriculum supervisor

EASTON — Superintendent of schools Kelly Griffith and the Talbot County Board of Education have announced the appointment of Zulieka Jarmon-Horsey as Curriculum Supervisor Social Studies PreK-12 effective July 1, 2022.

Jarmon-Horsey received a Bachelor of Arts from University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from Bowie State University and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She holds a Maryland Advanced Professional Certificate and has endorsements for School Counseling, Supervisor of Guidance and Administration.

She began her career at Prince George’s County Public Schools as a first grade teacher and was team coordinator and county representative. From 2004–2010 she was a professional school counselor for Dorchester County Public Schools, and subsequently served as pupil personnel specialist, coordinator of school counseling and supervisor of school counseling. In 2019 she joined TCPS as an assistant principal at Easton High School. For the past two years she has served as principal of Seaford High School in Seaford, Delaware.

Jarmon-Horsey’s additional leadership experience includes serving as district wide bullying prevention coordinator, student service-learning coordinator, and supervisor of school social workers. She was the founder/coordinator of the GEMS Afterschool Program, is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kappa Theta Omega Chapter and is a member of the Education That Is Multicultural Task Force. She also participated in the Aspiring Principals Institute and has presented workshops at the Salisbury University Leadership Institute. Jarmon-Horsey resides in Easton with her husband and son.

“I am very excited to have Dr. Jarmon-Horsey join the TCPS team in this role,” said Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “Her professional experience and commitment to effective instruction will be an asset to all TCPS students.”