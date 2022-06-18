ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Zulieka Jarmon-Horsey joins Talbot County Public Schools as curriculum supervisor

 3 days ago
EASTON — Superintendent of schools Kelly Griffith and the Talbot County Board of Education have announced the appointment of Zulieka Jarmon-Horsey as Curriculum Supervisor Social Studies PreK-12 effective July 1, 2022.

Jarmon-Horsey received a Bachelor of Arts from University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from Bowie State University and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She holds a Maryland Advanced Professional Certificate and has endorsements for School Counseling, Supervisor of Guidance and Administration.

She began her career at Prince George’s County Public Schools as a first grade teacher and was team coordinator and county representative. From 2004–2010 she was a professional school counselor for Dorchester County Public Schools, and subsequently served as pupil personnel specialist, coordinator of school counseling and supervisor of school counseling. In 2019 she joined TCPS as an assistant principal at Easton High School. For the past two years she has served as principal of Seaford High School in Seaford, Delaware.

Jarmon-Horsey’s additional leadership experience includes serving as district wide bullying prevention coordinator, student service-learning coordinator, and supervisor of school social workers. She was the founder/coordinator of the GEMS Afterschool Program, is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kappa Theta Omega Chapter and is a member of the Education That Is Multicultural Task Force. She also participated in the Aspiring Principals Institute and has presented workshops at the Salisbury University Leadership Institute. Jarmon-Horsey resides in Easton with her husband and son.

“I am very excited to have Dr. Jarmon-Horsey join the TCPS team in this role,” said Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “Her professional experience and commitment to effective instruction will be an asset to all TCPS students.”

CBS Baltimore

Thousands Attend Funeral Of Slain Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands gathered on the Eastern Shore Tuesday to honor Corporal Glenn Hilliard, who died in the line of duty earlier this month. Hilliard was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal, and awarded posthumously the Wicomico County Medal of Valor for conspicuous acts of bravery above and beyond the call of duty. Many in attendance at the funeral were members of law enforcement. Theophilus Hobbs, Hilliard’s brother-in-law and a retired state trooper, said the pain of his family’s loss is immense. “It’s painful. I have never cried so much as I have cried in these previous days in my entire...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive. More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, attended...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Easton, MD
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

