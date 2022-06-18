Elmira police investigate shooting death on city's Northside, suspect charged with murder

One man is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting early Saturday morning on Elmira's Northside.

Around 2:55 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of West Clinton Street for a report of gunshots. Several residents indicated the shooter had possibly run into the residence of 424 W. Clinton St., police said.

Officers converged on the location and encountered a male leaving the residence holding an AK-47 rifle, according to police.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and he complied. He resisted arrest, however and was subdued through Taser deployment police said. The suspect was not injured, according to police.

Public safety: Elmira man arrested on federal child pornography charges after police look into complaints

For subscribers: Want to bring an old barn to life? Here's how to get NY's help in paying for restoration

Politics: NY gubernatorial candidate shares 'dirty words' he doesn't want in sex education classrooms

Officers cleared the residence and located a gunshot victim inside one of the bedrooms. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered two 9-mm Glock handguns, including a ghost gun with a 50-round drum attachment. Police also report finding a Mauser bolt action rifle and numerous clips, magazines and ammunition inside the residence.

Police charged Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, of Elmira, with second-degree murder. Dennard was held in the city lockup pending arraignment in City of Elmira Court.

The victim's name will be released once police have notified next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute over property and said there are no concerns about potential danger to the community.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Heights Police Department.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police investigate shooting death on city's Northside, suspect charged with murder