Christiansburg, VA

Power outages from storms impact region

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent power outages of note include more than 2000 APCO customers in Christiansburg and several thousand more in the Roanoke Valley. (from APCO) The intense thunderstorms that rolled through Appalachian Power’s three-state service area late Friday afternoon left a little more than 130,000 customers without power. As...

wfirnews.com

wfxrtv.com

Potential high water levels; increase in power at hydroelectric plants, AEP reports

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — With high temperatures throughout the week across Virginia, Appalachian Power could be increasing its power generation at its hydroelectric plants. This increase in power generation can cause water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers to rise rapidly and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The power company wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users to be aware of the water levels.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
ROANOKE, VA
lootpress.com

Crews on scene of mine collapse in Giles County

UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that one person is hurt as a result of the incident, but said that there could be more. According to WSLS.com, one person is hurt, but no one is trapped after a mine collapsed at a Giles County lime plant. Authorities said that 911 was called just...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews clean up after vessel sinks on Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple agencies responded to conduct monitoring, containment and cleanup of hazardous materials throughout the recovery of a sunken vessel on the Claytor Lake State Park marina Monday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, Claytor Lake State Park staff and Mountain to Island both assisted.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad storms cause power outages and damage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Strong storms moved through North Carolina Friday, causing damage throughout the Piedmont Triad. The following counties have reported storm damage:. "I've never seen anything like it. I thought a tornado was in the area," Forsyth County resident Al Fredricks told WXII 12. This content is imported...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WVNT-TV

Power outages across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple counties within our viewing area are dealing with power outages due to this afternoons storms. According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, four counties are dealing with more than 1,200 customers without power. These counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties. The...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport discusses national flight cancellation impact

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nationally, a number of factors have caused flight cancellations that put a damper on holiday weekend plans. Officials with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport say these cancellations shouldn’t deter you from flying ROA. “There’s just no slack in the system,” says Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Former Franklin County director of tourism talks about new position in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days educates future generations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Personal property tax rebate approved for Roanoke residents

ROANOKE, Va. – If you live in Roanoke and are paid up on your personal property taxes, some of that money will be going back in your pocket. On Tuesday night, Roanoke City Council approved $5.9 million in personal property tax rebates. Residents will receive a one-time payment equal...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

1 dead in Blue Ridge Parkway motorcycle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service. At around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch got a report about a single motor vehicle collision near Milepost 77. National Park Service law enforcement rangers as well as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

You may see more yellow jackets than ever this summer. Here's why you should keep your distance

Whether yellow jackets deserve their reputation as a menace depends a lot on how many close encounters you've had lately. But this much is true: If provoked, yellow jackets will sting — often over and over — and summon many friends to the fight. They can build nests that overwhelm porch chairs and fill the insides of abandoned cars. And now, thanks to mild winters and long, dry summers, people and yellow jackets will be seeing more of each other.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Ready to celebrate? Here are some 4th of July events near you

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Bedford County. Drive-In Movie: July 2, 9:20 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at Silver Lining Drive-In.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One person dies in Giles County mine collapse

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. One person is dead after a mine collapse in Giles County. Authorities said that 911 was called just before 4 p.m. for the incident at Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Ripplemead. When crews arrived, they were reportedly told about an incident inside the mine...
GILES COUNTY, VA

