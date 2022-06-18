ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello police Capt. Eric Anderson's journey from tough childhood to FBI Academy

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — The words “I love you” were hard to come by for Pocatello police Capt. Eric Anderson while he was growing up.

So that’s one of the many reasons why he says it to his four children all the time.

Positive relationships at home are just as important as the ones he develops at work, both in supervising officers as the Pocatello Police Department’s patrol captain and interacting with people in the community as he serves and protects.

Anderson achieved a career milestone earlier this month, graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He and Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei are the only two current members of the department to have graduated from the highly regarded academy where the nation’s top cops go to hone their skills.

On this Father’s Day weekend Anderson sat down with the Idaho State Journal to discuss his career, his family and how he maintains a healthy balance while working a job that he says requires 100 percent dedication every day of the week.

“I work very hard at trying to be a good parent,” Anderson said. “I’ve supported and coached my kids since they started competing. Family is very important to me and trying to teach my children how to be a good person and to be involved in the community is a really big thing for me.”

Anderson has two children from his first marriage, a 23-year-old daughter named Kylie and his 19-year-old son Jett. He remarried in 2013 and became the step-father of two more children — Dylan, who is now 20, and Alexis, a 17-year-old Highland High School student.

As a father, Anderson said infant deaths and child sexual abuse cases have been the most difficult to handle in his 23 years with the Police Department.

“The hardest cases for me have been infant autopsies and I’ve been on a lot of them,” Anderson said. “When I was in (the Police Department’s detective division) I spent a lot of time working unattended deaths and handling the cases involving kids.”

Sometimes it’s difficult to leave work at work and not carry particular cases home with him, he said, but talking the toughest ones out with his wife Angie and using the gym to feel better physically when the emotions are high have been positive coping tools for him.

“It’s easy to talk to my wife about stuff, but some days it’s pretty tough,” Anderson said. “It was really tough for me when (Pocatello police officers) Demetrius (Amos) and (Mackenzie) Handel got shot while I was gone at the FBI Academy. Getting that phone call at 2 in the morning was super difficult. But my wife wanted to do everything she could to help and was able to get Idaho Central Credit Union to actually donate some money to both of their families to help out during this difficult time.”

How Anderson treats his family and the way he sees those relationships resembles the way he interacts with people in the community. He said he sought out a career as a police officer in close-knit Pocatello because he wanted to make a difference.

“I mean, it sounds cliche but it’s that same adage, I just wanted to be able to serve my community and help people for real,” Anderson said. “I mean, that’s just something I kind of always felt like I was going to do. It’s just something I wanted to do. When I tried to get on at the Police Department in 1998 there were over 200 people testing for the job. I took (the test) again in early ’99 and was able to get hired, but back then, there were several hundred people testing up at Idaho State University and now we’re lucky if we can get 40.”

The national climate surrounding support for law enforcement has wavered in the two decades since Anderson first put on the badge, but hindsight aside, he said he’d still join the force today if he was fresh out of high school again.

“I was always excited about law enforcement and excited to get on the SWAT team when I was able to do that,” Anderson said. “I was a rule-follower and never wanted to get in trouble and this was just always something that felt like a calling in a way. If my son wanted to do this job right now I would support him.”

He continued, “The climate has definitely changed, but honestly from the heart we are very fortunate here. In this community the majority of people here support us and support law enforcement. Maybe if I was in my 20s again I would finish school quicker and go the federal route.”

Having just returned from the FBI National Academy, Anderson said the experience gave him a small taste of what a federal law enforcement career might look like. The 10-week course is known internationally for its academic excellence. The program focuses on advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

Anderson said he loved participating in the highly specialized physical training, which ended with him completing a grueling 6.1-mile mountainous obstacle course built by and still utilized by the U.S. Marine Corps.

“You’re rappelling down rocks and completing this course that the Marines use to train,” Anderson said. “I mean it was no joke. We had people injured during the physical training part of the class. There were a few ACL tears and we had people walking across the graduation stage in walking boots.”

Connecting with and listening to the stories of the other participants during the academy’s academic portion was equally rewarding for Anderson. He said he formed a lifelong friendship with a police officer from Montana who has been in recovery for the past six years. He was also moved by the story of an international participant from Palestine whose home had been bombed three times in recent years during the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

“Everybody has got a story and everybody is dealing with something,” Anderson said. “You just have to try and reach out and make sure that we are all taking care of each other.”

Anderson said he doesn’t intend to use the training he received from the FBI Academy and pursue a federal law enforcement career, adding that he’s a lifer for the Pocatello Police Department.

On Saturday, he and other members of the department grilled up some burgers and hot dogs during the Juneteenth Celebration with the NAACP at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center.

For now, he’s just grateful to have a solid support system at home and a job that constantly keeps him connected to the community members he pledged an oath to serve and protect.

“Community involvement isn’t just something that we preach, we live it and it’s so rewarding,” Anderson said. “I love my job and I’ve got at least eight more years in me.”

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

