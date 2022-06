JOPLIN, Mo. — A local author stops by the studio to talk about her debut young adult novel. She has this book and two short stories in Chicken Soup for the Soul which she’ll have at her event. A fun fact about her is that she also writes for a magazine! She plans to do a book signing for her debut novel right here in Joplin, Missouri!

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO