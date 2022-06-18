ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

J Balvin Shows Off New Collaborative Jordan Brand Apparel Pieces

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strategy that has been extremely effective for Jordan Brand in recent years is finding the most impactful music artists to collaborate with. And this year, the imprint’s catalog with the likes of chart-topping creatives such as Travis Scott and J Balvin are expected to grow, the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Scott
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Air Jordan 2#Colombian
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Independent

People are amazed at how much Blue Ivy Carter looks like Beyonce at recent NBA outing: ‘Literally twins’

Blue Ivy Carter set the internet ablaze after a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z went viral. Now, people can’t get over how similar the 10-year-old looks to her superstar mom, Beyoncé.Blue Ivy attended the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening with her father. During the game, the two appeared on the jumbotron screen, where the “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his oldest daughter. Jay-Z planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, but she tried to pull his arm away.Fans were amused by the classic dad moment, especially...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

First rumored in early December 2021, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is finally set to release on June 20th. Unauthorized mockups of the pair depicted the ninth signature model in the Air Jordan series with textured light grey panels around the upper’s base and spine, while panels underneath reveled in a contrasting “Black” hue. The boldest hue of the bunch (“University Red”) landed at the top of the tongue and globe logo at the heel, which is also the case on the retail version of the shoe. Underfoot, sole units keep things simple in “White/Black,” not detracting from the titular “Particle Grey” hue.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Music Video Is Basically A Mugler Campaign

Mugler’s Creative Director designs custom looks for the Houston hottie and directs the music video. Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, “Plan B”, and this week, the Houston hottie dropped the music video. The track and music video is most reminiscent of ‘90s hip-hop and rap from artists like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s Creative Director, designed all of the looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion and directed the music video with J​​ohn Miserendino.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy