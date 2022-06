Today was a big day for Hank Williams Jr. as he dropped another brand new studio album. Rich White Honky Blues is the latest from the country music legend. This week on our Outsider-Approved New Albums, we mentioned the album as one on our list. For fans old and new, this is a return to his roots. And, it felt like he had fun making the music, something that hasn’t always been so apparent.

