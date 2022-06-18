ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Audit finds billions in jobless fraud

By Beth Hundsdorfer Capitol News Illinois
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – A state audit has found nearly $2 billion in federal money intended to help unemployed Illinoisans during the pandemic was lost to fraudulent claims in...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 10

john stewart
3d ago

There goes the budget surplus Illinois politicians are bragging about. If we could get that 2 billion back we would only need 498 billion to pay for unfunded pensions.

Reply
3
Lefty 68
3d ago

So nice they o my stole that much. Give it more time and they’ll discover more stolen.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsiu.org

A new audit shows widespread fraud in PUA assistance in Illinois

Three southern Illinois republican lawmakers are calling for immediate hearings after a recent audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Representatives Patrick Windhorst, Dave Severin and Paul Jacobs say the audit revealed more than half of pandemic-related unemployment assistance paid out by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security was paid out fraudulently.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Elik calls for hearings on unemployment fraud

A local state lawmaker is among a growing group that want answers after an audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed the state paid out nearly $2 billion dollars in federal tax funds to fraudsters. Officials at the agency admitted in 2020 that more than 200-thousand fraudulent unemployment claims had been filed, but never released a dollar estimate.
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Former Senator Cullerton Sentenced To One Year In Federal Prison –

CHICAGO — Former Illinois State Sen. THOMAS E. CULLERTON was sentenced today to a year in federal prison for fraudulently receiving salary and benefits from a labor union. Cullerton, 52, of Villa Park, Ill., pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal embezzlement charge. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman imposed the year-and-a-day sentence after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, and the shots are set to begin immediately in Illinois. The age group between six months and four years old is the last major demographic to gain approval for the vaccine. Even though this age group has not seen the same hospitalization and fatality rates as older groups, health officials say it’s still important to get vaccinated.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
muddyrivernews.com

Amendment 1 would guarantee $2,100 property tax hike for typical Illinois family

Inois’ property taxes are already the second-highest in the nation and a major reason taxpayers are fleeing to lower-tax states. | Illinois Policy. It’s election season in Illinois, and politicians are running on the promise of property tax relief as usual, including every major candidate for governor. Illinois’...
The Telegraph

State fair cancels poultry shows

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced today both junior and open live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair will be canceled this year to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Mautino
geneseorepublic.com

Illinois could see controlled power outages this summer

As electricity demand across the Midwest climbs, the amount of power available to the grid servicing a large swath of Illinois has dipped, prompting regulators to warn of controlled outages during extreme summer weather. Rolling blackouts or brownouts typically associated with Western states may be necessary in Illinois and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker touts tax rebates in face of high gas prices and inflation

Record inflation and energy prices may fuel what some see as a possible “red wave” come November, but there’s still a June 28 primary to get through in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who faces a Democratic primary from Beverly Miles, was asked whether Democrats may be held responsible by voters at the ballot box for a possible recession. He touted tax rebates approved for the budget that starts next month.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

After losing rental income, Chicago man gets stuck with long wait from state assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rental income was part of a Chicago man's retirement plan, but that hit a snag when his renters lost their jobs during the pandemic. The landlord and his tenants turned to a state rental assistance program for help – but have been waiting on a decision since before Christmas. CBS 2's Lauren Victory got answers about why the process is taking the State of Illinois months to complete. Every day, retiree Willie Chatman is at his computer checking on rental assistance money from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, or IDHA. "I was seriously considering, 'Hey, I might...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Illinoisans#Republicans#Pua
The Telegraph

Warm, dry soils affecting Illinois crops

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ corn and soybean crops are feeling the effect of warm, dry soils. On Sunday, topsoil moisture supply in Illinois was rated 2 percent very short, 29 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 19 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Negotiations Ongoing About State of JDC Grounds

Negotiations remain ongoing about the mowing of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds by the State of Illinois. Mayor Andy Ezard provided an update to the City Council last Monday night saying that the state has agreed to change some of the scope of their mowing to include mowing of more of the grounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
1440 WROK

Throwback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. If a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

The Illinois primary between Davis and Miller will test Trump’s sway with GOP voters

The GOP primary for Illinois’ new 15th Congressional District is shaping up to test how powerful former President Donald Trump’s sway with Republican voters is. He has endorsed Mary Miller, R-Oakland, the current representative for Illinois' 15th District, in the primary between her and fellow GOP Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorvillle, who was added into the district when new lines were drawn for the state’s congressional seats.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois paid out $2B in bogus COVID-19 unemployment claims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A state investigation has revealed that billions paid out in pandemic-related unemployment benefits were fraudulent. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said it found more than 200,000 bogus unemployment claims. A state audit determined that amount to be nearly $2 billion worth. The claims were filed between July 2020 and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – The Public Needs To Listen And Read!

We covered the misinformation being spread by County Board Member Jeff Slifer in this article. The political hysteria being pushed claiming the county treasurer caused union grievances are not only filled with misinformation, but also omissions of some very important facts, and in one case a total misrepresentation and omissions to the court by the current State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy