Audit finds billions in jobless fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rental income was part of a Chicago man's retirement plan, but that hit a snag when his renters lost their jobs during the pandemic. The landlord and his tenants turned to a state rental assistance program for help – but have been waiting on a decision since before Christmas. CBS 2's Lauren Victory got answers about why the process is taking the State of Illinois months to complete. Every day, retiree Willie Chatman is at his computer checking on rental assistance money from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, or IDHA. "I was seriously considering, 'Hey, I might...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO