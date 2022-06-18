ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Lake Sumter Landing parking lot will be closed beginning Monday

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Sumter Landing parking area behind City Fire, alongside Lake Shore Drive and Old...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 1

Related
villages-news.com

Villagers lose power after problem at SECO’s Lake Ella substation

Thousands of Villagers were without power Tuesday afternoon after SECO Energy experienced a service interruption at its Lake Ella substation. A total of 4,234 accounts served by the Lake Ella substation feeder 2 were experiencing a service interruption as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to SECO. The outage during the hottest...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Sumter County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
bungalower

Plans filed for mixed-use development on property by Lake Fairview

Orlando-based Le-Huu Partners (Website) has filed an ambitious plan with the City of Orlando to convert an 18.3-acre site on the shores of Lake Fairview into a mixed-use development with apartments, condos, retail, and more. The Lake Fairview West Shore project, which would be located just north of Grill’s Lakeside...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather
click orlando

Firefighters rescue worker pinned in tree in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree trimmer was rescued by Seminole County firefighters Monday after he got stuck in a large oak tree. Firefighters shared pictures from the scene along Marshal Drive in Longwood, not far from State Road 434. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital...
click orlando

Man killed, motorcyclist badly hurt in Volusia County crash

DELTONA, FLA – A Deltona man died and a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two vehicles catch on fire in Ocala parking lot, no injuries reported

Two vehicles became engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a local residential complex on Friday morning. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, at approximately 2:53 a.m., units consisting of Engines 3 and 5, Rescue 3, and Battalion Chief 22 responded to the 2300 block of NE 2nd Street due to reports of an outside fire. As the units neared the location, dispatch advised the units that they were responding to a vehicle fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Florida man riding motorcycle killed in 4-vehicle wreck on I-4 in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. – A 22-year-old Florida man riding a motorcycle was killed early Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-4 east near Saxon Boulevard in Deltona. I-4 east was closed in...
click orlando

WATCH: Sumter deputies looking for man who damaged general store

WEBSTER, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who damaged a window at The Croom Store, a general store in Webster, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were alerted to a commercial alarm at the store June 8 at 4:50 a.m., which indicated someone broke a window.
WEBSTER, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested on DUI charge after leaving scene of argument

A Leesburg woman was arrested late Sunday night in Eustis for driving under the influence after being in a verbal altercation in Tavares. Lake County deputies had been called to the location of the argument in Tavares. When the deputies arrived they were told that the women involved in the altercation had left and that they had gone in the direction of Eustis. The deputy called the Eustis Communications Center and advised the dispatcher that the women had been drinking and were heading toward Eustis.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run suspect on the run nabbed near Village of Fenney

A hit-and-run suspect who was on the run was nabbed near the Village of Fenney. Jerrell Marquise White, 32, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Hyundai on Friday night when he was pulled over for running a stop sign in the vicinity of Warm Springs Avenue at County Road 507, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he was driving his girlfriend’s car and she was driving his white Ford Focus because he fled earlier in the night from the Florida Highway Patrol. The deputy confirmed a bulletin had been issued by the highway patrol about the Ford Focus. Marijuana was found in the vehicle and the girlfriend denied it belonged to her.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy