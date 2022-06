You know what’s a cool place to visit, even during a record-setting heat wave? A cave. Alabama has a few to choose from. Truth be told, Alabama has a lot of caves. Many are well-known to cavers but are on private property and aren’t open as public attractions. Some that once offered public access have changed hands and closed. Many require the ability and equipment to navigate vertical passages, meaning they’re inaccessible and/or dangerous to casual sightseers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO