Production team with ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ arrested in House building

By CNN
 3 days ago
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

CNN — Members of a production team for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were arrested earlier this week by police as they filmed a comedy segment at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a Friday statement that at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers “observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway” in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.

“The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day,” the statement said.

Capitol Police said the individuals were charged with unlawful entry, adding that the matter is considered “an active criminal investigation” and that it “may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”

CBS said in a statement that its crew was onsite at the Capitol on Wednesday and Thursday as it filmed a segment featuring “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,” a puppet voiced by the comedian Robert Smigel. CBS said that its production team’s interviews with members of Congress had been “authorized and pre-arranged.”

The network said that after the interviews had finished on Thursday, the production team “stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

