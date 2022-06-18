ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boss Moves: Mogul Kevin Hart To Open Plant-Based Eateries In Los Angeles

By Brandee Sanders
 3 days ago

M ogul Kevin Hart has used his platform to inspire individuals to lead healthy lifestyles and he’s taking his efforts to the next level with a new business venture. According to Los Angeles Magazine , the Hartbeat founder will open two plant-based restaurants.

The Los Angeles-based eateries—dubbed Hart House —will offer an array of vegan options. The menu encompasses fast-food-inspired favorites with a plant-based twist including vegan chicken nuggets and sandwiches, burgers, fries, salads and milkshakes sans the preservatives, hormones, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and flavors.

“Kevin sort of conceptualized this idea at the beginning of the pandemic,” Hart House CEO Andy Hooper shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I think one of the things that’s important when you’re thinking about building the next generation of quick-service restaurants is acknowledging that it’s going to be plant-forward. That’s where things are going, both out of taste preference, but also out of necessity. So, when you think about a future that is set up that way, you have to consider all of the things that are going to go into ultimately making that a sustainable experience for everyone.”

Beyond serving up nutritious plant-based meals, Hart House will be used to create job opportunities. The first location is slated to open this summer.

This isn’t Hart’s first step into the plant-based space. In the past, he’s partnered with Beyond Meat; a company that he has invested in since 2019. “I was a person that felt like I needed to eat the meat to maintain strength, to maintain my size, or to maintain my level of health,” Hart shared when discussing his partnership with the brand. “So, when the information was presented that showed me that wasn’t the case, then it opened up a completely different realm of thinking and understanding.”

