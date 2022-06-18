ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Is Steam down? How to check problems and updates

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDbg4_0gF6OFbq00

STEAM continues to have technical difficulties into 2022.

The social media app began experiencing issues on Saturday, June 18, 2022, leaving numerous gamers frustrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdtjU_0gF6OFbq00
Reports of Steam being down most recently occurred on June 18, 2022

Is Steam down?

Reports of Steam being down most recently occurred on June 18.

The site Downdetector - which tracks apps and websites' statuses - reported many users experiencing issues with the app that day.

75 percent noted problems with the server connection, while 20 percent had issues with logging in.

Five percent of people reported slowness in downloading games/purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey2E0_0gF6OFbq00

Reports started to pick up around 11am ET with over 3000 people reporting issues with the app after 11.30am, according to Downdetector.

How do I know if my Steam account is down?

Users have been reporting multiple technical issues with the app.

Some of the issues being reported are:

  • Having trouble logging into your account
  • Not being able to make purchases
  • Items taking too long to load or download
  • Slow connection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7oRF_0gF6OFbq00
Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich (L) and Gabe Newell, co-founder of video game developer and distributor Valve, speak during Krzanich's keynote Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is Steam?

Steam is described as "the ultimate destination for playing, discussing, and creating games," according to its website.

It is often used to purchase, download or build games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFCiP_0gF6OFbq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhSlq_0gF6OFbq00

Steam also allows users to connect and chat with each other via their platform.

The app is supported by Windows, OS X and Linux.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
The US Sun

Elon Musk’s $$44billion Twitter deal ‘unanimously’ recommended by its board sparking 3% spike in platform’s share price

ELON Musk's $44billion Twitter deal gets unanimous endorsement by its board, sparking a three percent spike in the platform's share price, per a regulatory filing. Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week despite threatening to walk away, citing concerns over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
STOCKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
521K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy