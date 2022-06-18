ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash in Westchester

By City News Service
 4 days ago
WESTCHESTER (CNS) - A woman was killed and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"An adult female was trapped in the wreckage of her badly damaged vehicle," Humphrey said. "Beyond medical assistance, she was determined deceased at the scene."

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, Humphrey added. No further information was immediately available.

