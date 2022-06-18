'I just had one club in my mind': Dusan Vlahovic reveals he never considered joining Arsenal in January as he admits he 'never talked to anyone' about signing for Mikel Arteta's team

Dusan Vlahovic has revealed that he was only interested in signing for Juventus in January despite interest from Arsenal.

The Serbian striker was heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal when it became clear that he would be leaving Fiorentina.

However, the move failed to materialise, with Vlahovic instead joining Juventus for £62million on a four-year deal.

Dusan Vlahovic has dismissed suggestions he was close to signing for Arsenal in January

As reported by The Telegraph, Vlahovic said: 'Maybe my agent knows but I never talked to anyone about it.

'I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say.

'And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It's incredible every time I put it on.'

Since joining Juventus Vlahovic has scored nine goals in 21 appearances.

Vlahovic scored on his Juventus debut against Verona and he also got on the scoresheet away to Villarreal in the Champions League.

Arsenal ended up not signing a striker in January, which was something of a surprise given Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure to Barcelona.

With Alexandre Lacazette having now also left the club to return to Lyon, Arsenal are looking to secure the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, has signed a new contract.

Juventus will be eager for a better campaign after finishing fourth in Serie A last season and not winning any trophies.

There could be greater focus on Vlahovic this time around with Paulo Dybala poised to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.