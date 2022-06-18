ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rare penny sold for over $19,000 at an auction – do you have one?

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjEPZ_0gF6OACD00

AN ANTIQUE penny from 1953 just sold at auction for over $19,000.

The highest bidder shelled out $17,000 for the coin and paid $19,125 after the buyer's fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbbmH_0gF6OACD00
This rare coin sold for over $19,000 Credit: Courtesy PCGS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rO4sc_0gF6OACD00
The penny was made at the San Fransisco mint in 1953 Credit: Courtesy PCGS

The 1953-S Lincoln Cent previously held an auction record of just over $3,400, according to the Professional Coin Grading Services.

Bidding began at just $1 and quickly skyrocketed to the thousands. The coin is popular among collectors, as it was made of 95% copper.

In 1953 only three mints produced these pennies, reports Something Borrowed.

  • Philadelphia minted this penny without a particular mint mark
  • San Francisco minted this penny with an S mint mark
  • Denver minted this penny with a D mint mark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O56YC_0gF6OACD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSCaz_0gF6OACD00

The penny that was sold was produced in San Francisco. Of the billions of these pennies made in 1953, this mint produced the least.

How to find rare coins

There are many ways you can find rare coins.

The first thing you’ll want to do is check around your home or any places you might store change.

You can also try using a metal detector outdoors, or stopping by your local bank and asking for a roll of coins.

You can easily exchange bills for coins, getting plenty of change to sort through for standouts at no cost.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for your coins.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

And be aware of potential fakes when buying online.

To avoid this, it's worth checking the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing.

For instance, although this $255 coin was not certified, the seller had a 100% positive feedback rating from 695 reviews.

For more on Lincoln pennies, we explained the 1944 steel piece and what makes it worth up to $1.1million.

And we’ve also explained the value of the 1969 Lincoln penny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFCiP_0gF6OACD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhSlq_0gF6OACD00

For more on rare coins, check out the most valuable pennies, half dollars, dimes, and nickels in circulation.

Plus, we show you how to find rare coins including ones featuring Lincoln.

