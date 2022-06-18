Two Mississippi cities are the top Coastal towns in the US, according to USA Today poll

People around the U.S. are figuring out what we already knew, giving the Mississippi Coast another reason to chant “OS the best” or “Bay rat for life.”

Two Mississippi Coast cities were voted the best Coastal Small Towns by USA Today readers .

Ocean Springs was ranked No. 1, with Bay St. Louis right behind in the No. 2 spot.

The 10 cities on the list “offer unpretentious and affordable seaside fun without the crowds, proving that bigger isn’t always better,” USA Today said.

Ocean Springs and Bay St. Louis, on opposite ends of the Mississippi Coast, both boast beaches and downtowns booming with development and local business that draw in locals and tourists. They were the only two cities in the state to make the list.

Ocean Springs also ranked No. 4 for small town with the best cultural scene .

Here’s the 2022 list of USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Towns:

Ocean Springs, Mississippi Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi Georgetown, South Carolina Rockport, Texas Nags Head, North Carolina Bandon, Oregon Half Moon Bay, California Los Osos, California Bar Harbor, Maine Cape May, New Jersey

Cruisers roll into downtown Bay St. Louis for Cruisin’ The Coast on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@sunherald.com