GM Stock Value Dips 9 Percent During Week Of June 13 – June 17, 2022

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe value of GM stock was down during the week of June 13th to June 17th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed this week at $31.88 per share, representing a decrease of $3.13 per share, or 8.94 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value...

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

GM To Idle Factory Zero Plant For Future Product Upgrades

The GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan, previously known as Detroit-Hamtramck, will be idled later this month for upgrades to expand the facility’s electric vehicle production capacity. According to a recent report from Automotive News, the GM Factory Zero plant will be offline between June 27th and July 22nd...
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

GM Making Masks Optional In All U.S. Plants Again

The UAW COVID-19 Joint Task Force, which consists of union representatives and personnel from GM, Ford and Stellantis, has lifted the mask mandate for assembly line workers in southeastern Michigan that it implemented back in May. “Following a meeting on Monday of the COVID-19 Joint Task Force, comprised of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Average Monthly Car Payment Hits New Record In May 2022

The average monthly car payment in the U.S. reached a new record high average of $712 in the United States last month, according to market research firm Cox Automotive. The publication says the average price paid for a new vehicle climbed one percent higher last month as incentive spending declined, while the average interest rate to finance a car also rose by eight basis points. These factors caused the estimated typical monthly car payment to increase by 1.7 percent to $712 for the month, which is a new record high.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Surround Vision Recorder Not Functional At Launch

Last summer, GM Authority learned GM was planning to offer its Surround Vision Recorder tech as standard in the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition. It now appears that will no longer be the case, with GM electing not to offer the feature on the launch version of the battery-electric crossover.
CARS
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Interior Refresh On The Way

The Corvette C8 will receive a refreshed interior, GM Authority has learned, which could potentially arrive for the 2024 model year. This interior overhaul for the current Corvette will implement small improvements and changes based on owner feedback. We know the inductive phone charged will either be improved or relocated, as it’s currently located in a rather awkward position between the two seats and below the waterfall speaker grille, making it a bit difficult to access. GM pushed an over-the-air update to the Corvette C8 this year that added a notification feature for the charging pad, as many owners were exiting the vehicle and forgetting it was located in this strangely-positioned pocket. There will also be a passenger grab handle for easier ingress/egress, similar to the interior grab handle on the Corvette C7, along with other small comfort and usability tweaks.
CARS
gmauthority.com

We’re Driving The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq – What Do You Want To Know?

GM Authority executive editor Alex Luft will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq this week, giving us the opportunity to answer any questions you have about the upcoming battery-electric luxury crossover. The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition, which sold out in minutes after...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Minted Green Paint Won’t Be Covered Under Warranty

Last week, GM announced that it would auction off a one-of-one 2023 Corvette Z06 finished in an exclusive Minted Green exterior color, along with an associated NFT that enables the winning bidder to claim they “own” the one-of-one exterior color. The fine print of the contest reveals an...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

150 BrightDrop Zevo 600 Vans Delivered To FedEx

GM has so far delivered 150 units of its new BrightDrop Zevo 600 vans to various FedEx locations throughout Southern California, the logistics company said this week. FedEx Express, a subsidiary of the larger FedEx Corp., will use the battery-electric delivery vans for last-mile deliveries. The ongoing partnership between BrightDrop and FedEx will see the GM-owned company deliver a total of 2,500 van units over the next few years between both the Zevo 600 and the smaller Zevo 400.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Fire Broke Out At GM Supplier In Lansing Delta Township

A GM supplier manufacturing warehouse in Lansing Delta Township, Michigan caught on fire yesterday, raising concerns of possible production delays. According to a report from local NBC affiliate WILX 10, a fire broke out at Ryder Integrated Logistics Monday afternoon, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles around. Firefighter crews worked to quickly contain the fire, with personnel onsite breaking down walls through the late afternoon to ensure that the wall insulation was not still on fire.
LANSING, MI
gmauthority.com

Listen To GM And AEV Discuss The 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison: Video

A recent video produced by Chevrolet for its official YouTube channel provides an in-depth look at the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup, featuring commentary from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) representatives. The current 2022 model-year Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison is the most capable version of the mid-size pickup. Based on the...
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Proposed EV Tax Credit For Union-Made Vehicles Is No More, Says Senator Joe Manchin

Senate Democrats have scrapped the Biden Administration’s proposed EV incentive plan for union-built vehicles after receiving pushback from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. The proposed incentive plan, introduced as part of Biden’s Build Back Better plan last year, proposed a $7,500 rebate on EVs, with an additional $4,500 available...
INCOME TAX
gmauthority.com

GMC Starts Marketing Push In South Korea

Late last year, GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors would launch the GMC brand for the first time in South Korea. Now, GMC has just started its marketing strategy before its imminent launch in the Asian region. On June 15th, GMC formally started its marketing efforts in South Korea...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Park Assist Under Constraint

GM Authority has learned that the Front and Rear Park Assist feature (RPO code UD5) will be under constraint on the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD at the start of regular production (SORP) on July 18th, 2022. On the Silverado HD in the base WT trim level, the Front and Rear...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Defense Shows Off Light Utility Vehicle Prototype In Canada

GM Defense, the Detroit-based automaker’s dedicated military engineering subsidiary, showed off an all-new light utility vehicle prototype as part of the announced expansion of its business in Canada that GM Authority reported earlier this month. The all-new GM Defense Light Utility Vehicle prototype was discreetly presented in Ottawa during...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT6 Will Get 120th Anniversary Edition In China

SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main joint venture in China, announced the launch of a new special edition of the Cadillac CT6 to commemorate the luxury brand’s 120th Anniversary. The automaker will unveil the new Cadillac CT6 120th Anniversary Edition on Monday, June 27th, during a special event in Shanghai,...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

GM Donates $500,000 To Sloan Museum For New William Durant Exhibit

GM recently announced a new partnership with the Sloan Museum of Discovery in Flint, Michigan to support of the museum’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) exhibits and programs with a new vehicle gallery. In addition to providing learning opportunities and cultural enrichment, the new gallery will also honor GM company founder William “Billy” C. Durant.
FLINT, MI
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Waitlist Full, Pre-Orders Moving Over To 2024 Model

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an important vehicle for both Cadillac and General Motors, ushering in a brand-new all-electric era for the luxury marque while also serving as the tip of the spear for GM’s electric vehicle onslaught. And starting today, those who have submitted their names to the waitlist will be given the chance to pre-order a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Buick Encore GX Configurator Live

The 2023 Buick Encore GX is the fourth model year for the current first-gen crossover nameplate, introducing a few updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the official 2023 Buick Encore GX online configurator is live. As GM Authority covered previously, the 2022 Buick Encore GX got...
CARS
gmauthority.com

First 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V To Be Auctioned For Charity

The first production example of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V will be auctioned off at Barret-Jackson at its upcoming Las Vegas auction, with all proceeds from the sale benefitting the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, which is Michigan’s only Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The Pensole Lewis...
LAS VEGAS, NV

