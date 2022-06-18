ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd join transfer race for Hoffenheim defender David Raum with Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Newcastle interested

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER United have joined the race to sign Hoffenheim defender David Raum, according to reports.

Raum, 24, plays left-back for his club and the German national team which he broke into last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acwAp_0gF6O36N00
Raum in action for Germany in the UEFA Nations League Credit: Getty

Raum's strong form has generated interest from a number of clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Premier League duo West Ham United and Newcastle United.

However, according to Sky in Germany, while Dortmund would like to make a transfer happen, they cannot move forward with a £26million deal until they sell with Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck already acquired in defence.

Raum stands at just below six feet tall but it is his offensive ability which make him out as a player of interest for the likes of Man United.

Raum contributed 13 assists in the Bundesliga from left-back last season, and completed the most crosses into the penalty box in Europe's top five leagues.

Raum also ranked 13th in the Bundesliga for passes blocked and in the top 10 for dribblers tackled.

As Erik ten Hag prepares to welcome the United squad back to pre-season training, the position of a number of players in the squad is under scrutiny including left-back.

Luke Shaw's alarming drop-off following Euro 2020 saw the Englishman replaced by his deputy Alex Telles in the second half of the season, though injury also played a major part in this.

Telles, however, didn't fare much better, and United's defence looked even shakier, resulting in the Red Devils' worst-ever defensive record, under Ralf Rangnick.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

United are trying to push ahead with deals for Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong this window, and have also been linked with a transfer for Ajax duo Antony and Jurrien Timber.

All that is certain is that Ten Hag wants to revamp the United squad, and progress on deals needs to be made quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Raum
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Nico Schlotterbeck
The US Sun

Departing Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was the most powerful woman in football and ran Blues with Abramovich away

DEPARTING Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia left her legacy at the Blues. The the most powerful woman in football is leaving Stamford Bridge with a £20million golden handshake with new owner Todd Boehly taking control of transfers. However, her importance in recruitment and rubber-stamping deals for stars cannot be underestimated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Newcastle United#Manchester United#German#The Red Devils
The US Sun

Chelsea and Tottenham transfer blow as PSG ‘launch improved £50m bid for in-demand Inter Milan centre-back Skriniar’

CHELSEA and Tottenham have been dealt a blow after Paris Saint-Germain launched a second, improved bid for Milan Skriniar, according to reports. The two Premier League sides are desperately seeking defensive reinforcements this summer. Spurs have qualified for the Champions League after a three-year absence and will need to improve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The US Sun

Arsenal star Nuno Tavares reveals new signing Fabio Vieira’s is hilariously secretly nicknamed after cult TV criminal

NUNO TAVARES has revealed new Arsenal star Fabio Vieira's TV-inspired nickname. The Gunners announced the £34million signing of Vieira from Porto yesterday. Vieira, 22, knows Tavares through Portugal Under-21 duty, with the duo having represented their country's youth sides for years. Now that they have been united at club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
521K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy