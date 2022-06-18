ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Miles Teller Perform ‘Great Balls of Fire’ in Extended ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scene (Video)

By Brian Welk
 3 days ago
Want even more “Top Gun: Maverick?” Sure you do. The blockbuster is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year and is on pace to hit $1 billion at the box office globally, so how about a scene of Miles Teller wowing with both of his feet on the...

