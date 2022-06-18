ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London luggage malfunction leaves hundreds without suitcases

By Angela Barbuti
 3 days ago

Passengers at this London airport had a lot of physical — and emotional — baggage yesterday.

After a malfunction with the baggage system at a terminal in Heathrow airport, hundreds of pieces of luggage remained.

The harrowing scene was captured on Twitter by Sky News correspondent Deborah Haynes, as she left the messy terminal.

As a result of the mishap, some passengers had to fly without their bags, while others dealt with check-in delays as long as two hours.

According to the BBC , a Heathrow spokeswoman apologized for the chaos.

“Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved,” she said.

Sky News correspondent Deborah Haynes captured the chaotic scene at Heathrow.
“Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have traveled without their luggage.”

“We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible. We’re sorry there’s been disruption to passenger journeys.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of employees go.

A spokeswoman later apologized for the chaos.
