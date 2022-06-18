32 Fantasy Facts, Including a Packers Doozy

Davante Adams had 669 catches and 73 touchdowns in his 116 career games with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Without him, the Packers’ top three wideouts are Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Randall Cobb. The trio has produced a combined 700 catches and 66 touchdowns in the NFL.
Based on the offseason practices, the Packers could go into the season with Lazard, Cobb and Sammy Watkins, not the rookie Watson, as the primary receivers. Even with that, the numbers are amazing.
Over the last six seasons, Adams leads all NFL players with 581 receptions and 69 touchdown receptions – Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is a distant second with 60 touchdowns – and paces all NFL receivers with 7,192 receiving yards.
Over that same span, Watkins has 223 receptions for 3,030 yards and 19 touchdowns, Cobb has 285 receptions for 3,290 yards and 21 touchdowns and Lazard has 109 receptions for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018.
Combined, that’s 617 receptions for 7,768 yards and 54 touchdowns. Compared to Adams, those three veterans are plus-36 in receptions, plus-576 in yards and minus-15 in touchdowns.
Adding in everyone else on the depth chart hardly changes the reality. The other returning players are Juwann Winfree (eight catches, zero touchdowns in three seasons), Malik Taylor (seven catches, one touchdown in two seasons) and Amari Rodgers (four catches, zero touchdowns in one season). The group is rounded out by four rookies – second-rounder Watson, fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs, seventh-rounder Samori Toure and undrafted free agent Danny Davis.
“I like production over potential,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during the minicamp. “We have some production. We have a lot of potential. So, we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability. I think that’s the most important thing for those guys. There’s guys who’ve done some things in the league and there’s guys that haven’t, and they’re going to get opportunities, so reasonable expectations for those guys and then high expectations and accountability for the entire room.
“Excited about Randall. We’ve played a lot of football together. Excited about Sammy. Excited about Allen Lazard. He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver, so I’m not worried about him at all stepping into that role.”
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
Two women who have accused Deshaun Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct condemned the Cleveland Browns for giving the quarterback an NFL-record $230 million guaranteed contract after trading for him. "It's just like a big 'screw you,'" Ashley Solis said of the contract in an interview on HBO's "Real Sports with...
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […]
Browns star Deshaun Watson's legal team in 'DEFCON 1' after two new lawsuits emerge
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco police. According to the Fort Worth Telegram, A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”. Barber played in...
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
The Pittsburgh Steelers won 12 games in 2020, the season before Ben Roethlisberger's last. But as 2021 went on, many questioned whether the future Hall of Fame quarterback should've retired a year earlier, despite the success. During an appearance on I AM ATHLETE podcast, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool didn't...
Former Denver Broncos third-round pick Brendan Langley found himself in a violent scuffle with an airport worker at Newark Airport this past weekend. The altercation was filmed and has since gone viral on Twitter. The airport worker and Langley exchanged words before the worker slapped Langley in the face. Langley,...
When fans think about talented quarterbacks over the last 30 years, two Green Bay Packers QBs make the list. They are Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. However, both quarterbacks have a deep past with fans in Green Bay. With Favre, he was the first quarterback to get the team back...
Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
The Cleveland Browns have called FirstEnergy Stadium home (albeit under a different name until 2014) since the franchise returned in 1999. But there's a growing initiative at the top to get a new stadium in the near future. Reports have circulated over the past few days that Browns owner Jimmy...
The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
