Al Pacino thinks Timothée Chalamet should play him in a Heat prequel film

By Christian Holub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Tribeca Film Festival's star-studded premiere of the new 4K restoration of Michael Mann's Heat, the first couple hundred attendees were surprise-gifted a copy of Heat 2, the upcoming prequel/sequel novel to the crime-drama. Co-written by Mann, the project details the backstory of indefatigable detective Vincent Hanna (Al...

