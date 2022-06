On June 14th, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the condition of a neglected dog in northern New Madrid County. Deputies along with the assistance of the Humane Society of Missouri responded to investigate. On June 16th, the department was granted a search warrant for the residence. With this search warrant, deputies along with the Humane Society were able to seize the dog and remove it from the residence. This decision to remove the animal was also assisted by a trained Veterinarian who had been brought onto the case as a medical expert. The dog has since been turned over to the Humane Society for further medical care. All information has been forwarded to the New Madrid County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO