California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada
By The Associated Press
KOLO TV Reno
3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Northern California pair repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of a nationwide scheme in which they smuggled drugs nationwide. A federal grand...
June 20 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested in California over the weekend, found with guns and explosives while claiming to be so-called sovereign citizens, police confirmed Monday. Officers initially stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Twentynine Palms Highway, outside Joshua Tree National Park. They found live ammunition,...
SAN FRANCISCO — The biological mother of two small California boys who died while in the state foster care system has filed a federal lawsuit alleging her sons were unlawfully taken from her and placed with foster parents who are now charged with killing them.Four-year-old Classic Pettus and 3-year-old Cinsere Pettus were reported missing from their foster family's backyard in the desert town of California City on Dec. 21, 2020. The boys, who were Black, have not been found and Kern County prosecutors said in March that an investigation determined they are deceased.The foster parents, Trezell West and Jacqueline West,...
As a student in California my entire life, I have always thought that gun violence was an outside issue that did not pertain to my communities. I believed that our largely Democrat lawmakers, government officials, and the general population had already done their part in regulating access to guns. However,...
Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM. Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation. In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, Senate Bill 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would make California...
SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a suspect near the Arizona and New Mexico state border Saturday night. According to DPS, a trooper was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the area of U.S. 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders around 10:15 p.m. Sanders is about 21 miles west of the border with New Mexico.
A full year after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, a Sacramento County farmer attempted to buy an enslaved girl who’d been trafficked to California. He kept her until a pioneering Black entrepreneur and church leader successfully sued for her freedom. That 1863 tale of California’s last enslaved person...
Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday. […]
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A California family held a funeral for their loved one, who died in North Texas, only to find the casket held the wrong body, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County and obtained by WFAA. The lawsuit – filed in March 2022 – said...
As summer kicks off, more than a million California children are gearing up for horseback riding, swimming, archery, computer coding, and hip hop day camps. As parents scout out fun activities for their kids, most are likely unaware of the risks. Unlike child care facilities and schools, children’s day camps...
The leader of the State of Jefferson movement in Oregon now endorses the Greater Idaho plan, moving the boundary to allow at least 10 counties to join the Gem State. Jefferson State movement would have created a 51st state including Northern CA, part of Oregon. You may not know northern...
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A fundraiser has been started for a former gas station manager in California who was fired when he severely undercharged customers for gas. John Szczecina told Sacramento-station KCRA that this last week has been a nightmare for him after accidentally charging 69 cents a gallon for gas at a station in Rancho Cordova.
APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. - A suspect was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on the night of Saturday, June 18. The shooting happened near US 191 in Sanders, near the Arizona-New Mexico border around 10:15 p.m. It's not known what led up to the shooting,...
CALIFORNIA (WABC) — A grisly encounter was caught on video of two bears viciously fighting each other in a California resident’s carport. The Ring footage captures the bears charge from opposite sides of the carport before slamming into each other. They then briefly stare each other down while...
Here comes the heat. Expect valley highs to warm back into the 90s, with 80s for Sierra locations. A few T-storms are also possible, with the best chance on Thursday. -Jeff. Desert Research Institute is collecting snow algae samples.
The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office.
The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike.
As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County.
Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Comments / 20