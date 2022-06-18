Defrocked Chilean Priest Gets 15 Years For Abusing Minors

Seven bodies have been found dumped in Mexico’s popular Huasteca region, in an apparent case of cartel rivalry.The group of men were found dead on a roadway late on Thursday with extensive bruising on the bodies, suggesting they had been beaten. According to Mexican authorities, the men appear to have been killed in a different place and then dumped in the rural area. The corpses had “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf” written on them, in a reference to the Gulf Cartel, which operates along the United States border to the north. The message...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO