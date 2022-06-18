ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defrocked Chilean Priest Gets 15 Years For Abusing Minors

By AFP News
 3 days ago
A defrocked priest who once held senior positions in the Catholic Church in Chile was sentenced to 15 years in prison Saturday for raping and otherwise sexually abusing minors for more than a decade. The...

