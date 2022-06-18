Runoff for Vidor City Council Ward 3 seat

Zachary Allen Wilson, 20, is charged with murder and is now free after posting $75,000 bond Sunday in Newton County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, June 18 at about 5:20 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a 911 call and was told that James Hollie, 39, had been shot and killed at a residence in the 190 Block of County Road 4213 in Deweyville. Deputies arrived at about 5:45 p.m. and arrested the reported shooter, Zachary Allen Wilson, 20. Wilson was transported to the Newton County Jail. On Sunday, June 19, Wilson was arraigned for Murder and his bond set at $75,000.00. He posted bond and was released Sunday. This case is active and is still under investigation.

DEWEYVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO