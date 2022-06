Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO