Milwaukee, WI

Brewers DFA two-time All-Star CF Lorenzo Cain

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, possibly signaling the end of his MLB career. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Saturday that two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, possibly signaling the end of his MLB career.

Cain, 36, characterized the move as a "mutual decision," according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, and told reporters that it's possible his playing days are over.

"To say that I've played 10-plus years in 'The Show,' I mean, I couldn't ask for anything more," Cain told reporters Saturday, via McCalvy. "It's been a great ride for me, a fun ride. I put a lot of work in. I've put this body through a lot over the years, so at the same time, I think the body is definitely ready to rest a little bit, for sure.

"I've been blessed to play as long as I did. If it's the end, I can't really be upset about anything."

The roster move coincided with Cain reaching 10 years of MLB service, guaranteeing that he'll earn full pension in retirement.

Cain was drafted by the Brewers in 2004 and made his MLB debut with the team in 2010, but he was traded to the Kansas City Royals prior to the 2011 season. In seven seasons with the Royals, Cain earned a trip to the All-Star Game and was the 2014 ALCS MVP.

In 2018, Cain rejoined Milwaukee in free agency on a five-year, $80 million deal. He received his second All-Star nod in his first season back with the Brewers and earned a Gold Glove in 2019. This season, Cain was batting a career-low .179 with nine RBI in 43 games.

