'Nope' star Daniel Kaluuya is never worried about spoiling a Jordan Peele movie because they're too complex to describe

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya stars in this summer's "Nope."

Universal Pictures

  • "Nope" star Daniel Kaluuya isn't worried about giving away spoilers for Jordan Peele's next movie.
  • He told a crowd at CultureCon that Peele's films should be experienced, not described.
  • Kaluuya described "Nope" as a "genuine love story between a brother and sister."

Don't expect to get any secrets about Jordan Peele 's next movie, " Nope ," out of star Daniel Kaluuya.

When asked by his "Get Out" costar Lil Rel Howery Thursday at a CultureCon panel whether or not it's difficult for him to leak information about one of these productions, Kaluuya immediately said, "No, it's not hard because it's hard to describe."

The response elicited a hearty laugh from the CultureCon crowd at AMC's Universal Citywalk in Hollywood. Insider was on hand at the pop-up event, occuring in Los Angeles from June 16 through 19.

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery speak at CultureCon on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The annual Wisconsin convention includes a collection of conversations, community events, courses, networking events, and more.

"There's so much happening," Kaluuya continued of the difficulty in trying to boil down a Peele film into a few sentences or words, adding a reason why he wouldn't necessarily want to divulge too much anyway: "A lot times, what I realize, is you don't want to spoil it for anyone. It's to be experienced. It's not to be described."

That's true of Peele's directorial debut, 2017's "Get Out," and his follow-up, 2019's "Us." Both films are social thrillers, shining a light on what he described to our sister site Business Insider in 2017 as " social demons ."

"The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together," Peele said. "I've been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons."

Daniel Kaluuya, Lil Rel Howery, and writer/director Jordan Peel attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards

Kaluuya along with Keke Palmer ("Lightyear") and Steven Yeun ("Minari") stars in Universal Pictures' upcoming sci-fi horror directed, written, and produced by Peele.

If you've watched any of the three trailers for "Nope," they don't give a lot away. We simply know the film follows siblings OJ (Kaluuya) and Emerald (Palmer) who come into contact with a mysterious unidentified flying object that led to the death of their father.

During Thursday night's conversation, Kaluuya divulged a little more about Peele's latest film, saying the brother and sister's strained relationship is "the throughline" of the film.

"He's kind of disappointed in her. She's sick of him," Kaluuya said of OJ and Emerald being brought back together after being separate for a while. The focus on that relationship was something that excited Kaluuya about working on "Nope" since many can relate to a complicated sibling dynamic.

Keke Palmer plays Emerald (aka Em) in "Nope."

Universal Pictures

Kaluuya said that even if you get "pissed off" by a brother or sister, "there's this bond that you just have each other's back no matter what bullshit happens."

"It was amazing to have that. It's a genuine love story between a brother and sister," he added.

CultureCon showed a behind-the-scenes featurette and previewed a short clip from "Nope" that highlighted the brother and sister duo in the film.

During an over 30-minute conversation, Kaluuya and Howery also reminisced about their experience on "Get Out" and Kaluuya expressed the need for more Black producers in Hollywood.

Daniel Kaluuya on set of "Nope" with director, writer, and producer Jordan Peele.

Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures

"When there's issues, you understand them. You can speak to them and you can translate on a different level," Kaluuya told the crowd of how projects thrive from more diverse producers. "You can shield and protect the creative... It's about protecting the creative, protecting the artist, letting them be proud of what they make."

Kaluuya said he's seen people who have been asked to compromise their work and it's made them give up on their project and "leave the game."

"That'll break my heart to hear that someone that's so talented, going, 'Fuck this.' And, I get it," Kaluuya said.

When Kaluuya was asked to tease once more what audiences can expect when "Nope" hits theaters, he described it as "larger than life," saying that when you see certain things on screen, they'll just make you go, "Whoa."

"Jordan's really done it," Kaluuya said, adding, "I think you'll be dazzled with what he's made."

"Nope" is in theaters on July 22. CultureCon will host events in New York City in October.

EW.com

A flying saucer wreaks havoc in Jordan Peele's Nope trailer

The final trailer for Nope is bringing us lots of answers to the mysteries of Jordan Peele's latest horror film. Throughout the marketing campaign, including past trailers and posters, all we knew about this cinematic terror was that it was hidden within a mysterious cloud that seemed to have a mind of its own and suck up people off the earth in cyclones. So, what exactly is this? If you guessed aliens, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding!
MOVIES
SFGate

Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘Django’ Was His Best Shot at Oscar: Academy Loves ‘Black People Playing Horrendous S—‘

Samuel L. Jackson has only one Oscar nomination to his name (a supporting actor bid for Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”), which is downright shocking considering the handful of iconic roles in his filmography. The Los Angeles Times recently expressed shock over the fact that Jackson’s other Tarantino roles did not garner him Oscar nominations, to which the actor somewhat agreed.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Woody Harrelson Thinks Jack Harlow's 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot Will Be Better Than Original

Woody Harrelson believes Jack Harlow‘s White Men Can’t Jump reboot will be better than his original version with Wesley Snipes. Speaking to Yahoo!, the actor — who played Billy Hoyle in the 1992 film — publicly voiced his confidence in the reboot and Harlow’s acting chops. “I feel great,” he said. “I think Jack’s probably gonna crush it. They’re gonna make a better movie than we made. I’m looking forward to watching it.”
MOVIES
toofab.com

Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

disappoints at the box office

Pixar's latest isn't soaring to infinity and beyond. Lightyear had an underwhelming opening weekend at the domestic box office, coming in second place behind Jurassic World Dominion and grossing $51 million. Earlier projections suggested an opening of $70 million or more. For comparison, Toy Story 4 opened to $120 million in 2019, while Toy Story 3 opened to $110 million in 2010.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Star Jacob Batalon Teases Ned's Hobgoblin Transformation in New Post

Spider-Man: No Way Home might just go down in comic book history as the most theorized superhero film of all time and definitely for good reason. Now, while some rumors and fan theories ended up being true, one moment fans were eager to see didn't happen and that is Ned Leeds' villainous transformation to becoming the Hobgoblin.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Always an eye-opener’: Ewan McGregor says he receives ‘a lot of’ homoerotic fan art thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he receives “a lot of” homoerotic fan art thanks to his role in the Star Wars franchise.McGregor has played Obi-Wan Kenobi in numerous Star Wars films, and recently reprised his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney Plus. Read The Independent’s four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi here.Speaking in a new interview with GQ, McGregor said: “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again… It’s always a bit of an eye-opener.“You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Samuel L. Jackson Isn’t Sure If He’ll Be In Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film & Wasn’t Contacted About ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

The relationship between actor Samuel L. Jackson and writer/director Quentin Tarantino goes back to their earliest days. Jackson auditioned for a part in “Reservoir Dogs” before eventually nabbing the breakout part in the 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction” which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, the two have collaborated on multiple films such as “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill Vol.2,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.”
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

