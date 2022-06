The Buccaneers will not continue their punting competition into training camp. They are releasing veteran Bradley Pinion, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo (on Twitter). Tampa Bay drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round, pointing to Pinion having a true competitor for his post. The team declared that battle over early. This move will not cost the Bucs anything in dead money, with the guarantees on Pinion’s through-2022 contract having been paid. The Bucs will save $2.9M with this release.

TAMPA, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO