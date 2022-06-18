ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Madame Web: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Grew Up Watching Marvel Movies"

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Morbius may have been a flop for Sony (twice), the studio is still committed to exploring the world of Spider-Man villains. Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius have all been released and Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web are both in the works. Madame Web is set to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jesse James Keitel Is "Still Giddy" About Playing a "Badass Trans Supervillain," Teases Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow Image Projected Onto Disneyland Castle Stirs Controversy

Johnny Depp is stirring up some controversy if you can believe it. Or rather: Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow is stirring up new controversy with Disney crowds. A projection of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow was being projected on to the Magic Kingdom Castle over in Disneyland Paris, during a Pirates of the Caribbean fireworks display. That's a first since Disney distanced itself from Depp back in 2018 by dropping him from Pirates of the Caribbean. Now the tide is clearly turning after Depp won his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, whose allegations caused the wave of industry backlash against Depp.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Wants to Appear as Thor in Deadpool 3 Just to Anger Hugh Jackman

Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their next big film Thor: Love and Thunder, and fan excitement is ramping up. Kevin Feige recently teased that the plans for the next saga will become clearer sooner rather than later. One of the next big films the studio has in development it, the third Deadpool film, which will bring back Ryan Reynolds and reunite him with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy. Levy is helming the third film and has teased that he'd love to work with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds so fans think we could see a Wolverine appearance. Chris Hemsworth recently discussed Deadpool 3 and made a joke that he'd appear as Thor in the film just to get Jackman angry.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Shares Hilarious Father's Day Post for Her Dad, Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke

It's the Hawke's world and we're just living it! Both Maya Hawke and her dad Ethan Hawke are having a big year. Maya Hawke is currently starring in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which releases its final two episodes in less than two weeks. Ethan Hawke recently played the villainous Arthur Harrow on Marvel's Moon Knight and appeared in Robert Eggers' epic film The Northman and will soon be seen in The Black Phone which is getting rave early reviews. In honor of Father's Day, the younger Hawke took to Instagram to share a hilarious post about her dad.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses 1 Billion Milestone Only a Week After Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Filmmakers on How Their Orcs Are Different From the Movies

The upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will unfold in a familiar setting to what Middle-earth fans have seen in previous projects, but the adventure unfolds in a different timeframe, allowing audiences to see new interpretations of recognizable figures. While audiences have seen a number of different Orcs in the Peter Jackson-directed films, The Rings of Power has not only a different aesthetic approach to the characters, but will also require a different narrative history for the threats that makes them unlike any villains we've seen before in the franchise. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Kristen Bell Officially Announces Frozen 3 With a Catch

Kristen Bell officially announced Frozen 3…with a catch. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was asked about the massively-popular Disney franchise. She was promoting her book about more purple schools, but a sly reference to Frozen allowed Fallon his lane to ask about a third movie. Bell said that she would like to officially announce the sequel with zero authority. Basically, she can say whatever she wants but can't announce anything in particular. Disney would save such a massive moment for D23 or Disney+ Day for sure. But, you have to think that Frozen 3 must be coming down the pipe at some point soon. It's been multiple years since the second entry. There are those delightful Olaf shorts on Disney+ but that isn't the same as an entire movie. Maybe there will be an announcement soon, but for now these jokes are all that fans can cling to.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Orcs

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series has revealed the first look at its version of the Orcs. The new Orc images come courtesy of Prime Video and photographer Matt Grace, who captures the intensity and monstrosity of these Orcs – as well as the remarkable makeup and prosthetic work being done to make their faces and bodies much more detailed and expressive than their counterparts from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings Trilogy of the 2000s. While a lot of elements in this Rings of Power series are being debated by J.R.R. Tolkien fans, this should be fairly easy for everyone to enjoy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases "Astonishing" Season 4 Finale

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been breaking records left and right for Netflix since its debut on May 27th, but it still isn't over just year. The super-sized installment of the hit streaming series still has two episodes to go, though those two episodes will total around four hours of footage. Fans have been anxiously awaiting those final episodes, which will be released on July 1st, and the wait has only become more difficult as the cast and crew tease such incredible (and potentially devastating) things on the way.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trends As Fans Await Disney+ Arrival

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is beginning to wrap up its sizable box office run, having grossed $942 million at exhibitors around the world. Disney+ is also prepping the movie for its streaming service, where the Sam Raimi flick will arrive on Wednesday, June 22nd. Suffice to say, fans of Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are stoked to see the film in the comfort of their home.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Adds Reboot of Beloved Sitcom

When it comes to streaming, there's no shortage of content with new shows and movies being added to various services each month, and this month, the reboot of one of television's most beloved sitcoms of all time has arrived on Disney+. As of June 15th, the first season of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot is now streaming on Disney+ with all ten episodes the first season available to stream. The series has already been renewed for a second season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

National Treasure TV Series Adds Former Sons of Anarchy Star

The cast of Disney's upcoming National Treasure TV series continues to grow. Led by Lisette Alexis, the upcoming National Treasure TV show on Disney+ aims to tell a new story for a new generation, taking place in the same universe as the feature films that starred Nicolas Cage. Currently in production, National Treasure has added the likes of Sons of Anarchy alum Jacob Vargas to its already impressive cast.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets First Poster

The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, arrives on Hulu in just one month and now, the anthology series is getting its first poster — and it's certainly a creepy one. The poster features three female-seeming faces that look eerily like dolls, but in a vastly more sinister way. It is really unsettling. The official American Horror Story Twitter account also updated their page with a new image as well, taking the weird pseudo-dolls to an even spookier level. You can check out both for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Horror Remake Rises Through the Netflix Top 10

The start of each month is usually when most of the major acquired titles are added to various streaming services. That's why the first day of the month always sees the biggest influx of titles for streamer's like Netflix. Sometimes, however, movies from years past will make their way to a service in the middle of the month, giving subscribers a surprise when they search for something to watch. That's what happened this week when the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's IT was added to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Noelle's Saint Valkyrie Form

One truly magical Black Clover cosplay is going all out to show some major love to Noelle's Silva's newest Saint Valkyrie Armor form! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is currently in the middle of a lengthy hiatus while the creator prepares for the final arc of the series overall, but it's been especially tough to wait considering that the anime series ended not long ago either. The anime ended after introducing some powerful new abilities for Noelle and the other Magic Knights, but the manga's gone far beyond that point with even more impressive transformations and fights.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nightmare on Elm Street: Jason Blum Claims He Could Get Robert Englund Back as Freddy Krueger

The last entry in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise came in 2010 as a reboot of the concept, and while longtime star of the franchise Robert Englund has often claimed he feels too old to reprise the role in the future, producer Jason Blum thinks he could make such a return happen. Despite Blum's enthusiasm, there are currently no confirmed plans for a new installment in the series, either as a sequel or a reboot, let alone any announced projects to which Blumhouse is attached. Given that Blum and his production studio were able to negotiate rights to beloved properties like Halloween and The Exorcist and bring back unlikely stars from previous entries, we can't rule out Blum's filmmaking tactics seeing Englund return to the role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser Provides a Whole Lot of New Looks

Thor: Love and Thunder is just weeks from release, and the crew at Marvel Studios is hard at work making sure as many eyes as possible are on the film when it hits theaters. Monday evening, the House of Ideas released an all-new teaser for the film, one including a handful of new looks at the film. Though they've been present in the two trailers released so far, the Guardians of the Galaxy are perhaps even more seen in the latest teaser, even getting a wide team shot of the group some may call the "Asgardians of the Galaxy."
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Creator Explains Shock Death in Color Reprint

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe. Sink your teeth into pages from The Walking Dead Deluxe #41 and relive the shocking death of Carol — this time in color. The latest issue of the reprint series, presenting The Walking Dead in full-color format for the first time, colorizes Carol's fate nearly 15 years after the issue's original publishing date on August 29, 2007. Written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard and colors by Dave McCaig, the colored edition includes new commentary from Kirkman about Carol's suicide-by-zombie bite on the final page of issue #41.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Can't Escape Darth Vader in New Posters for Disney+ Finale

Darth Vader looms large in a pair of posters for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We're only a few hours away from the last episode in the Disney+ limited series, which reunites Star Wars actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. The show has dropped new revelations regarding their relationship, including a never-before-seen encounter that takes place before their final combat in Star Wars: A New Hope. The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale may give fans another clash between the former Jedi Master and his Padawan, but for now, we'll have to settle for two new Star Wars posters.
MOVIES

