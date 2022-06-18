ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defrocked Chilean priest gets 15 years for abusing minors

By CLAUDIO REYES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvUxY_0gF6H2T700
A file photo from 2018 shows Chilean priest Oscar Munoz Toledo leaving a courtroom in Rancagua, 80 km south of Santiago, Chile /AFP/File

A defrocked priest who once held senior positions in the Catholic Church in Chile was sentenced to 15 years in prison Saturday for raping and otherwise sexually abusing minors for more than a decade.

The sentence against Oscar Munoz, 60, was handed down by a criminal court in the capital Santiago.

Munoz was a well-known clergyman who held senior positions under the archbishop of Santiago and as recently as 2018 under Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati.

The latter is accused of covering up many cases of sexual abuse of minors within the church in Chile.

Munoz is accused of raping or abusing at least five minors. Two other alleged victims are still being evaluated.

Munoz has been in preventive prison since 2018 as he awaited sentencing.

His alleged crimes span from 2002 to 2018.

Prosecutors had asked for a 30 year sentence for him.

Pope Francis expelled Munoz from the church in 2019.

As in other countries around the world, the Catholic church in Chile has confronted a wave of charges that its priests sexually abused minors.

apg/gm/dw/md

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Church Convicts Catholic Ex-Priest of Abusing Boy for Years

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Germany said Tuesday that a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago. The man, who wasn't identified, was ordered to pay 10% of his income to a charitable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Honduran hydroelectric executive jailed for environmentalist murder

A senior executive of a hydroelectric dam in Honduras was handed a prison sentence of more than 22 years on Monday for his role in the 2016 murder of renowned environmentalist Berta Caceres. Castillo was the executive president of DESA, and evidence presented against him -- including phone recordings -- showed that he "participated directly" in the crime, according to a statement from the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) announcing his sentence of 22 years and 6 months in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Vice

Debanhi’s Body Will Be Exhumed For a Third Autopsy

The body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico two weeks after she went missing in April , will be exhumed later this month so that her remains can undergo a third autopsy. Authorities are still trying to find out the facts around her death. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Two kidnapped Chibok girls freed in Nigeria after eight years

Nigerian troops have found two former schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists eight years ago, the military said Tuesday, freeing some of the last victims of the 2014 Chibok abduction. Dozens of Boko Haram militants stormed the Chibok girls' boarding school in 2014 and packed 276 pupils, aged 12-17, at the time into trucks in the jihadist group's first mass school abduction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Chilean#Violent Crime#The Catholic Church#Catholic#Apg Gm Dw Md
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Catholic church uses paedophile priest’s death as shield against new allegations in NSW

The Catholic church has used the death of a known paedophile priest to shield itself from being sued over new complaints of child sexual abuse. Earlier this month, the Lismore diocese won its argument for a permanent stay of civil proceedings brought by a woman who was 14 years old when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Father Clarence Anderson in 1968 inside her family home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Canadian Police Just Raided the Homes of Multiple Neo-Nazi Terror Suspects

Canadian police raided two properties in Quebec they suspect of being connected to members of the neo-Nazi terrorist organization Atomwaffen Division. RCMP Cpl. Charles Poirier described the raids to VICE World News as a “national security operation” involving several individuals suspected to be connected to the Atomwaffen Division. Two search warrants have been executed and multiple people are being investigated in the operation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Deseret News

Latter-day Saint missionary dies after Mexico City accident

A Latter-day Saint missionary died Friday from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in Mexico, according to statement by a church spokesman released Saturday evening. Elder Francisco Rene Lamadrid, 22, of Mérida, Mexico, died in Mexico City, where he had been serving since March 21 in the Mexico City East Mission, church spokesman Sam Penrod said.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy