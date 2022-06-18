ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Sets Three Chart Records And Hits UK No. 1

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27onc3_0gF6GAuX00

Click here to read the full article.

The power of television compels you.

Kate Bush has now broken three UK chart records by hitting No. 1. (It’s No. 4 in the US on the BIllboard Hot 100 singles chart).

In the UK, Bush is the oldest woman to top the singles chart, and her achievement of doing so after 37 years is the longest time a song has taken to get to No 1. It beats Wham!, whose “Last Christmas” did it January 2021. The song is also marked as the longest gap between No 1 singles, with 44 years elapsed since her debut, “Wuthering Heights.”

Running Up That Hill reached No 3 when it was originally released.”

Among the stranger things to come from last month’s Netflix premiere of Stranger Things 4 has been the renewed interest Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which is featured in the new season. Today the revitalized track returned to the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 30 some 37 years ago.

The new success is all thanks to the May 27 season premiere of Stranger Things. .

The song — originally titled “A Deal with God” before her label rethought it — was Brit Bush’s biggest Stateside pop hit and her second-biggest in the UK. “Running Up That Hill” also was featured in 2019 episodes of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, as well as the 2018 pilot of FX’s Pose.

Watch the original 1985 video for “Running Up That Hill” here:

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Christian Bale Reveals Kate Bush’s Music Scene Was Cut From ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. British singer Kate Bush’s music almost became a part of the MCU. Christian Bale who plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder told Total Film that director Taika Waititi planned a dance scene inspired by Bush’s music, but that was axed.  “Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” said Bale. He continues, “ I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Undeclared War’ Star Hannah Khalique-Brown Reveals She Sent 1,000 Emails To Agents & Casting Directors That Went Unanswered

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Khalique-Brown, the lead actor in writer-director Peter Kosminsky’s (Wolf Hall) six-part cyber-thriller The Undeclared War, — which starts June 30 on Channel 4 and All 4 in UK, Peacock in U.S. on August 18 — tells Deadline that she wrote 1,000 emails over a period of two years “begging“ UK agents and casting directors to see her perform in fringe plays, and “none of them replied.” “Though, I would occasionally get an automated reply” that still read no, said Khalique-Brown, who has been garnering attention from studios in London and Hollywood. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things 4’ Remains No.1, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘First Kill’ Gain In Netflix’s Weekly Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 anded 102.26M hours viewed in its third full week of release. That was down from 159.2M in the second full week and 335M for the first. Twenty four days in, Duffer Brothers’ hit period series has amassed 883.30 hours viewed and may cross the 900M mark by the end of the 28-day window Netflix uses to measure viewership. When Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is factored in, the total audience for the fourth season is expected tp surpass 1 billion but with Vol.2 consisting of only two episodes vs. 7...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz Fans Flock To ‘Official Competition’ In Limited Release – Specialty Box Office

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films opened Official Competition starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez at four theaters in NYC and LA for an estimated three-day gross of $34,000 and per-theater-averages of $8,500 for the comedy directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat following it U.S. premiere at the Tribeca Festival last week. The film, world premiered in competition at Venice. It expands to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. next week before breaking nationwide on July 1. “We’re so thrilled this comedic gem connected with U.S. audiences and we look forward to its continued...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Deadline

‘Stay Prayed Up’ Introduces Audiences To Brilliant Gospel Singer Mother Perry: “She Represents Boundless, Infinite Love”

Click here to read the full article. For anyone who has seen the documentary Amazing Grace, it’s hard to imagine a film to rival the one about the making of Aretha Franklin’s gospel album. But the new film Stay Prayed Up contains equally ecstatic moments of a gospel singer in performance, in this case a not widely known but deeply gifted woman referred to as Mother Perry. For almost 50 years Mother Perry – Lena Mae Perry – has been singing hymns of praise as part of The Branchettes, a gospel group based in rural North Carolina. She is the last surviving...
NFL
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Karen Bass Widens Lead Over Rick Caruso – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The Los Angeles mayoral primary race that saw billionaire Grove developer Rick Caruso in the lead and Rep. Karen Bass trailing on election night has swung the other way as mail-in ballots, which make up the majority of the city’s votes, have crawled in. Caruso’s share of the tally has dropped 5 percentage points since election night, from 41% to 36% this afternoon, while Bass’ share has surged from 38% just after the polls closed to 43% today. While the race will still head to a runoff election in six months, Bass’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Peter Capaldi & Cush Jumbo To Star In London Thriller Series ‘Criminal Record’ At Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. Apple TV+ has handed an eight-episode series order to Criminal Record, a one-hour London thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. The series hails from BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Tod Productions and STV Studios. Production is underway in London. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Criminal Record is described as a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case: one a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
Deadline

Rolling Stones Tour Resumes Tuesday In Milan, Says Covid-Recovered Mick Jagger

Click here to read the full article. Mick Jagger says the Rolling Stones will return from Covid isolation Tuesday, resuming the band’s 60th anniversary European tour in Milan. In an tweeted video, Jagger apologies “for the inconvenience about the shows,” then adds, “We’ll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday so see you there.” The 78-year-old Jagger announced last week that he had Covid and that the Stones’ concert dates in Amsterdam and Bern would be rescheduled. (Amsterdam has been rescheduled for July 7, with Bern to be determined.) See Jagger’s last update below. See you tomorrow in Milan! pic.twitter.com/LCjKBhY8Gq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 20, 2022     More from DeadlineBeyoncé Sets Midnight Release For New Single 'Break My Soul'Ri-Karlo Handy Reflects On Disparity In Diversifying Hollywood, Barriers For New Talent & "High-Touch Solutions" - Guest ColumnGolden State Warriors' NBA Finals Game 6 Championship Clincher Scores 13.99M Viewers For ABC; Once Again, Up From 2021 & Down From 2019Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Deadline

Tony-Winning ‘Company’ Revival Announces Broadway Closing

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Award-winning revival of Company will play its final Broadway performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 31, producers said in a surprise announcement today. Producer Chris Harper said in a statement tonight, “It remains the honor of a lifetime to bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s masterpiece to Broadway in Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award-winning reimagined production. It is a testament to the dedication of everyone who works on the production that we have withstood all the challenges that Broadway has faced over the last two years to share this...
NFL
BBC

First female pharmacist Fanny Deacon honoured with plaque

A plaque is due to be unveiled to celebrate the first woman in Britain to qualify to register as a pharmacist. Fanny Deacon was born in 1830 and her father worked as a chemist in nearby Kibworth, Leicestershire. Leicestershire County Council is to place a green plaque in Wolsey Lane,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Three Uk#Stateside#Hbo#Big Little Lies#Showtime#Abc#Fx
Deadline

New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

Click here to read the full article. New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters. Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated. Last week, CBS also barred Andrew Giuliani from their studio debate because of his vaccination status. Andrew Giuliani says he should be allowed to debate rival candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino. He proposed a neutral location or in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Spike Lee, John Legend, Al Sharpton Dissect Racism In America As Doc ‘Loudmouth’ Closes Out Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Loudmouth’s first images are of New York City in the 1980s, startling footage of frothing racism from Howard Beach to Bensonhurst back when Rev. Al Sharpton rose to prominence as an organizer, orator and agitator. The film by Josh Alexander follows the rise of sometime controversial founder of the National Action Network and former TV host. Sharpton has been accused of spotlight seeking. In the doc, that’s by design in that Sharpton, from early on, was deliberate about being loud, ubiquitous and on TV whenever and wherever possible as the best strategy to change...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Matt Dillon Lands Locarno Award; Channel 4 Order; DocFest International Competition Jury; James Bond Doc — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Matt Dillon To Receive Locarno Award Matt Dillon is to receive the Locarno Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award ceremony on Thursday, August 4 in Piazza Grande will be accompanied by screenings of Drugstore Cowboy (Gus Van Sant, 1989) and City of Ghosts (Matt Dillon, 2002), and a Q&A with the actor on Friday, August 5 at the Forum @Spazio Cinema. Dillon is best known for movies including The Outsiders (1983), Rumble Fish (1983), Wild Things (John McNaughton, 1998), There’s Something About Mary (Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly, 1998) and Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built (2018). Previous recipients of Locarno’s Lifetime Achievement Award have included...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Rob Gronkowski Retires: Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Says, “I Gave It Everything I Had”

Click here to read the full article. Gronk is hanging up his helmet…again. After fellow “Bad Boy For Life” Tom Brady announced he would come back for his 23rd NFL season earlier this year, Rob Gronkowski has decided he will not follow suit. Here is the full statement Gronkowski posted today: In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location....
TAMPA, FL
Deadline

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues Like The Transgender Debate

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on. In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should not treat such issues as the transgender debate as a priority if they want to win elections. “Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority,” she said to the FT. “We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

‘Groundswell’: Lacey Chabert & Ektor Rivera To Lead Hallmark Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lacey Chabert (Christmas at Castle Heart) and Ektor Rivera (Sugar Plum Twist) are set to lead the Hallmark film Groundswell. The project is set to premiere on August 21 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Groundswell is an adaptation of Katie Lee Biegel’s debut novel. Beigel serves as executive producer on the project and will make a cameo appearance. In Groundswell, on the heels of a personal and professional setback, Atlanta chef Emma (Chabert) travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben (Rivera), a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing. “I...
NFL
Deadline

‘Lightyear’ Lacks Luster With $86M WW Bow; ‘Jurassic World 3’ Crosses $600M & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Nears $900M – International Box Office

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear was no match for dinosaurs or Tom Cruise at the international box office this weekend. The Toy Story spinoff came in below projections with a $34.6M offshore bow in 43 material markets. That landed it third among Hollywood movies for the overseas session, behind holdovers Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick. On a global basis, it debuted to $85.6M. The positive news internationally is that across Latin America, Lightyear opened at No. 1 in all markets, making it the highest launch weekend for any animated release during the pandemic era....
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy