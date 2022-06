A retired elementary school principal has set up a scholarship to help students. Evelyn Robinson donated $25,000 to the Idaho State University College of Education to help students pursuing graduate degrees in education. Robinson was born in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. After earning a college degree, she taught at Bonneville Elementary School and eventually went on to become principal at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. She held that position for 26 years. Robinson says dedication to students has always been her priority.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO