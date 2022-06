Governor Mike Parson doesn’t seem to be wading into recent demands of about 50 GOP Missouri state lawmakers that U.S. Senator Roy Blunt immediately withdraw his support for federal gun legislation. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators have reportedly completed the broad strokes of a measure that would enhance background checks, allocate more money for mental health treatment, and add so-called “red flag” laws. The latter is an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be a danger to themselves or others.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO